© Imec & Rapidus

The parties have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation under which imec and Rapidus intend to set up a long-term and sustainable collaboration on advanced semiconductor technologies.

The agreement is endorsed by the Government of Flanders and METI who confirm their commitment to strengthen the collaboration of the semiconductor industry in Japan and Flanders, a press release reads.

Rapidus plans to mass-produce chips with 2-nanometer technology in Japan in the latter half of this decade. Advanced chips such as these can be used for 5G communications, quantum computing, data centers, self-driving vehicles, and digital smart cities. Imec on its end will support Rapidus in the research and development of leading-edge technology. In short, the agreement will make Rapidus a core partner in imec’s advanced nanoelectronics program.

The Memorandum of Cooperation also contemplates collaboration with the nearly established Leading-edge Semiconductor Technology Center (LSTC), which will serve as a research and development hub for beyond 2-nanometer technologies in Japan.

“With this MOC, imec is pleased to be able to further intensify its collaboration with the Japan-based R&D ecosystem, the foundation of which was laid years ago,” says Luc Van den hove, President and CEO of imec, in the press release. “We are excited that Rapidus intends to join our core program and engage in bilateral projects on semiconductor device integration, on key enabling process technologies (such as advanced lithography) as well as system application-oriented projects. Building on our years of expertise in advanced chip technologies and on our global ecosystem of partners including the entire value chain of the semiconductor industry, we will support Rapidus in their intention to mass-produce chips with state-of-the-art 2-nanometer technology in Japan.”