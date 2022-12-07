Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies
Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.
The parties have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation under which imec and Rapidus intend to set up a long-term and sustainable collaboration on advanced semiconductor technologies.
The agreement is endorsed by the Government of Flanders and METI who confirm their commitment to strengthen the collaboration of the semiconductor industry in Japan and Flanders, a press release reads.
Rapidus plans to mass-produce chips with 2-nanometer technology in Japan in the latter half of this decade. Advanced chips such as these can be used for 5G communications, quantum computing, data centers, self-driving vehicles, and digital smart cities. Imec on its end will support Rapidus in the research and development of leading-edge technology. In short, the agreement will make Rapidus a core partner in imec’s advanced nanoelectronics program.
The Memorandum of Cooperation also contemplates collaboration with the nearly established Leading-edge Semiconductor Technology Center (LSTC), which will serve as a research and development hub for beyond 2-nanometer technologies in Japan.
“With this MOC, imec is pleased to be able to further intensify its collaboration with the Japan-based R&D ecosystem, the foundation of which was laid years ago,” says Luc Van den hove, President and CEO of imec, in the press release. “We are excited that Rapidus intends to join our core program and engage in bilateral projects on semiconductor device integration, on key enabling process technologies (such as advanced lithography) as well as system application-oriented projects. Building on our years of expertise in advanced chip technologies and on our global ecosystem of partners including the entire value chain of the semiconductor industry, we will support Rapidus in their intention to mass-produce chips with state-of-the-art 2-nanometer technology in Japan.”
“I am very pleased that Rapidus is signing an MOC with imec, which is renowned for its advanced technologies, system solutions and state-of-the-art 300mm pilot line.” adds Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, President and CEO of Rapidus. “International collaboration is crucial for Rapidus to achieve our planned goal for mass-production of 2-nanometer technology, and imec is an essential partner for such collaboration. I am very excited to think that the day is approaching when Japan can once again play an active role in the semiconductor arena and contribute to the well-being of humanity by taking advantage of this long-desired opportunity.