© Neumonda

Ineltek is an ISO-9000 certified distributor headquartered in Germany but has subsidiaries throughout Europe.

“We are excited to continue expanding our reach. Through our partnership with Ineltek, we are able to get our products directly to the end-user, allowing all stakeholders to benefit from the technology, thereby improving the supply chain as a whole and providing a greater net value to the industry. We are excited to move forward with Ineltek,” says Intelligent Memory's General Manager, EMEA, David Raquet, said in a press release.

Intelligent memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products