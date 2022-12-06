© ROHM

Under this agreement, the companies will leverage their respective strengths to improve the performance of SiC power devices targeting the development of SiC solutions for new energy vehicles.

"Amid the undergoing technological revolution of new energy vehicles, the emergence of SiC power devices stands out as the key to improving electric drive efficiency. BASiC Semiconductor's early involvement in the automotive SiC power module business has led to breakthroughs in both product and market development,” says Weiwei He, General Manager of Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor, in a press release.

The first step involves supplying onboard power modules that leverage the combined technologies to several major automakers for use in electric vehicle powertrains.