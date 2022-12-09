Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products | December 09, 2022

Protection against electric shock according to IEC 60601-1

Connectors for medical devices must meet certain requirements. In addition to application-specific functional features such as number of poles, autoclavability, IP protection and current capability, precautions can also be taken to protect the patient (MOPP - Means of Patient Protection) and the operator (MOOP - Means of Operator Protection).

This is a product release announcement by ODU GmbH & Co. KG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

These are regulated in IEC 60601-1 to reduce the risk of electric shock as much as possible. Since medical electrical equipment and systems are both connected to the power supply and come into direct contact with the patient, even minimal leakage currents can be life-threatening for weakened individuals. Also, the operators of the medical equipment, usually the medical staff, must not be endangered by the transmission of the current. The requirements for patient protection are higher than for user protection. As soon as electrical devices come into contact with the patient or are used close to the patient, the highest possible degree of protection (2 MOPP) is required. 

IEC 60601-1 requires manufacturers of medical electrical equipment and systems to ensure that they function in an all-around safe and reliable manner. On the one hand, the requirements can be solved by selecting special electronic components and integrating them into the power supply, control or signal generator of the device. On the other hand, the standard can be implemented by the connector, which already takes into account the higher clearance and creepage distances in the connector design.

The implementation via the power supply or the subsequent electronics seems easier at first moment. However, specially certified components must be used that meet the increased safety requirements. This involves a great deal of work for the medical device manufacturer in setting up the electronics and the associated documentation. As a purely mechanical solution, the plug-in connection offers advantages in that the clearance and creepage distances are ensured via the design. There is no dependence on the service life of the electronic components. The mechanics remain unchanged and are permanently reliable. In this way, compliance with IEC 60601-1 facilitates approval of the medical device and also saves time during product launch. 

ODU connectors can be used in medical electrical equipment and systems to transmit signals, high current, high voltage, RF signals (coax), medical gases and fluids, data rates, and light waves. ODU offers IEC 60601-1 compliant circular connectors available in either a plastic (ODU MEDI-SNAP®) or a rugged metal (ODU MINI-SNAP®) housing. The ODU MINI-SNAP® is particularly well suited for applications with higher mechanical loads or extended electrical shielding requirements. In the case of the plastic series, ODU MEDI-SNAP®, the advantages are u.a. in the lower weight, touch protection and the variety of possible color combinations. This allows safe and intuitive use and avoids getting stuck in the wrong place due to the color assignment. The ODU connector portfolio is rounded off with optional cable assembly, u.a. with silicone overmolding.

Decades of experience in the medical industry combined with state-of-the-art technology ensure we can develop your connectors to perfection. Whether in diagnostics, therapy, hybrid operating rooms or patient monitoring. ODU connectors stand for consistent failure protection and reliability in everyday medical use. Our connectors, cables, and housings are characterized by extreme temperature and chemical resistance – and guarantee reliable tightness, including in compliance with high protection classes.

Dana secures SiC semiconductor capacity through supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss Dana Incorporated has signed a long-term agreement with power module manufacturer Semikron Danfoss to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.
Ericsson sells its IoT business to Aeris Ericsson and IoT solutions provider Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
KPCT to build a $200 million semiconductor chemical plant in Arizona KPCT Advanced Chemicals, a joint venture between Kanto Group, a semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid, plans to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Anritsu ME7873NR Facilitates 5G mmWave UE Rollout
Ad
Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.
Bosch wants a bigger slice of the cake; readies itself for rising chip demand Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it.
Apple to source US-made chips from TSMC Arizona TSMC’s investment in Arizona will grow to USD 40 billion and instead of one manufacturing fab in, the city will see a second fab from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer.
Intelligent Memory secures additional distribution muscles DRAM and Flash memory product supplier, Intelligent Memory (IM), is growing their distribution channel presence via a new distribution partnership in EMEA with Ineltek.
Innoscience signs global deal with Richardson RFPD
TSMC vows to bring 4,500 direct jobs to Arizona Arizona won't see just one new TSMC fab, but two. The semiconductor giant's two fabs in Arizona are expected to create an additional 10,000 high-paying high-tech jobs, including 4,500 direct TSMC jobs.
ams OSRAM closes the sale of Traxon Technologies ams OSRAM has closed the sale of the Traxon Technologies architectural lighting business to Prosperity Group.
Market predictions that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector From Matter to how smart technology will come of age as it contributes hugely towards energy cost reduction, and handling continued supply chain pressures, ByteSnap Design embedded electronics engineers look at trends that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector in 2023.
Canadian tech company partners with NEXTY Electronics ZeroKey, a technology company that develops large-scale 3D real-time location systems (RTLS), has partnered with NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Group's electronics trading company.
ROHM team up with BASiC Semiconductor in new partnership ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications.
BorgWarner acquires Drivetek AG BorgWarner Inc. has acquired Drivetek AG. Headquartered in Switzerland, Drivetek offers engineering and product development services for inverters, electric drive solutions, and power electronics.
Edge-optimised SSDs from Innodisk
EU Chips Act: Are we one step closer to actual funding? The EU Chips Act addresses the current shortage of semiconductors in Europe. With the Chips Act, the EU aims to double its global market share in semiconductors from 10% to at least 20% by 2030 in order to ensure the EU's future technological sovereignty.
Cisco heads to Barcelona with new design centre Barcelona might be famous for its football, but Cisco wants to design the next generation semiconductor devices here.
GlobalWafers has broken ground on new Texas wafer fab Taiwanese silicon wafer manufacturer GlobalWafers, has officially broken ground on in newest 300 mm wafer fab – GlobalWafers America – in Sherman, Texas.
Swedish chip company inks deal with European satellite communications company Sivers Semiconductors' business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed a strategic development agreement worth USD 16.4 million with a European satellite communications company to develop several chipsets for satellite communication ground terminals.
i-ToF imager based on Infineon’s novel pixel technology
paragon sells its AI subsidiary to CARIAD paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement with CARIAD SE, a software company belonging to the Volkswagen Group, regarding the sale of its AI subsidiary, paragon semvox GmbH.
Transphorm opens GaN application lab in China Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced it has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China.
ABB bets on Shanghai for robotics mega factory ABB officially opened its fully automated robotics factory in Kangqiao, Shanghai, China. The 67,000m2 production and research facility represents a USD150 million investment by ABB
onsemi divests Niigata, Japan fab onsemi continues to execute its "fab-liter" strategy and has completed of the sale of its Niigata, Japan facility to JS Foundry K.K.
New advanced 6-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion and AI
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-1
Ad
Ad