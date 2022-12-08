Evaluating UE communications quality and connection stability at handover between base stations is a difficult technical challenge for mmWave mobile communications. Consequently, Anritsu has developed its MA8172B upgrade model for the OTA CATR based on its earlier CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A. The MA8172B reproduces the radio-wave propagation characteristics at communications between the UE and two base stations complied 3GPP.

Additionally, any angle can be set between two base stations in the MA8172B, facilitating a wide range of applications, including both conformance tests and R&D. Moreover, the cost-effective upgrade path from the previous MA8172A helps optimize customers’ capital spending.

Rollout of 5G mmWave Frequency Range 2 (FR2) services is going to increase, centered especially on advanced economies, such as North America, Japan, etc., which is expected to promote future mmWave UE R&D and conformance testing. In particular, expanding service areas in the N. American market will drive demand for performance tests of mmWave UE using FR2 RRM conformance tests including 2 AoA. Currently, mmWave UE must obtain FR2 RRM conformance test certification, and the ME7873NR acquired Global Certification Forum (GCF) FR2 RRM certification.

Anritsu is playing a key role in the future commercial rollout of 5G services for a world enjoying the benefits of 5G.

Product Outline

The ME7873NR is an automated system for 3GPP TS 38.521/TS 38.533 5G NR RF and RRM tests.

In addition to 3GPP FR1 (Sub-6 GHz band), combination with either the CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A or MA8172B covers tests for all 5G frequency bands, including mmWave Frequency Range 2 (FR2).