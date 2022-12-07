Innoscience Technology, the company founded to create a global energy ecosystem based on high-performance, low-cost gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions, has signed a global distribution agreement with Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company

“This is a great decision for Innoscience” comments Denis Marcon General Manager, Europe, at Innoscience. “Richardson RFPD is well-recognized as a leader in new business generation and design-in with very qualified and experienced technical support teams. The combination is perfect for Innoscience and our customers, as they begin their journey with GaN and then ramp up.”

Richardson RFPD will offer full design support and product availability for Innoscience’s wide power device portfolio covering both Low Voltage (30V-150V) as well as High Voltage (650V) GaN power devices.