Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products | December 06, 2022

Edge-optimised SSDs from Innodisk

Edge servers are typically located between the cloud and edge devices. This means that the calculation and storage of data takes place at the point of generation.

This is a product release announcement by Innodisk Europe B.V.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

This leads to better data control and lower costs. Insights from the data are gained more quickly and measures can also be taken more quickly. Continuous operation is thus possible. 

The use of SSDs in edge servers puts a great strain on the components. The memories therefore require special properties to enable smooth operation in such demanding environments. Innodisk's edge-optimised SSDs incorporate core technologies from industrial and server SSDs that are optimised for edge server applications. The high-performance solutions for edge computing are available in 2.5", M.2 (P80), M.2 (P110) and U.2 form factors for edge servers. This enables a very large number of input and output operations per second (IOPS). They have high reliability with a high number of writes per day (DWPD) and low latency. They are available for both standard and extended temperature ranges and have a thermal management system, guaranteeing a high level of safety. Customer-specific adaptations are possible, according to the manufacturer. 

The InnoREC™ 2.0 Series 3TV6-P is a 3D solution for the surveillance and in-vehicle market. The industrial-grade 112L 3D TLC NANDs used offer robustness, quality and a long lifetime. Long-term support is guaranteed until 2025 and a global team from Innodisk delivers worldwide technical support. The RECLine™ 2.0 firmware has fast and stable speed without frame loss. Complete data security is provided by comprehensive solutions such as iCell, iDataGuard and iPowerGuard.

GlobalWafers has broken ground on new Texas wafer fab Taiwanese silicon wafer manufacturer GlobalWafers, has officially broken ground on in newest 300 mm wafer fab – GlobalWafers America – in Sherman, Texas.
Swedish chip company inks deal with European satellite communications company Sivers Semiconductors' business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed a strategic development agreement worth USD 16.4 million with a European satellite communications company to develop several chipsets for satellite communication ground terminals.
i-ToF imager based on Infineon’s novel pixel technology
paragon sells its AI subsidiary to CARIAD paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement with CARIAD SE, a software company belonging to the Volkswagen Group, regarding the sale of its AI subsidiary, paragon semvox GmbH.
Ad
Transphorm opens GaN application lab in China Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced it has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China.
ABB bets on Shanghai for robotics mega factory ABB officially opened its fully automated robotics factory in Kangqiao, Shanghai, China. The 67,000m2 production and research facility represents a USD150 million investment by ABB
onsemi divests Niigata, Japan fab onsemi continues to execute its "fab-liter" strategy and has completed of the sale of its Niigata, Japan facility to JS Foundry K.K.
New advanced 6-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion and AI
Ixana raises $3M with wearable silicon chip Ixana, a wearable hardware company developing high-speed human-computer interfaces, has raised USD 3 million in funding backed by Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Evonexus, Paradigm Shift and Hack VC.
STMicro and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology STMicroelectronics and Soitec announce the next stage of their cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
Pendulum Instruments introduces a 4-channel Frequency Counter/Analyzer Pendulum Instruments, the global expert in time & frequency measurement, analysis, and calibration, announces today the release of the new CNT-104S Multi-channel Frequency Analyzer.
Intel is officially a landowner in Germany The US chip manufacturer has big plans for Europe and Germany in prearticular. The German city of Magdeburg won the lottery when Intel earlier this year announced that it would invest EUR 17 billion euros in a “leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site”.
Kyocera AVX invests in Hentec/RPS system Kyocera AVX has purchased a Pulsar solderability testing system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation for its Bangkok, Thailand facility.
MHI develops new ionic wind type electrode ESP
Distributor stocking sought-after Vishay Military and Aerospace resistors
Managing obsolescence: FED and COGD agree on cooperation The German Electronics Design and Manufacturing Association (FED) and the Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland (COGD) signed a cooperation agreement at Electronica in Munich.
Trading platform aims to alleviate chip shortage Precogs has launched CHIPSMARKET, an online marketplace for OEM-EMS-ODM businesses to trade chips directly between each other, with brokers, and with distributors.
RRAM technology for automotive AURIX™ TC4x product family
Richardson portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor Richardson Electronics has entered into a a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
Infineon achieves ISO/SAE 21434 process certification
LITEON accelerates – inaugurates phase II Vietnam plant LITEON Technology says that the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam, has officially been inaugurated.
Cable assemblies directly from the contact specialist
Layoffs await at GlobalFoundries as the company looks to cut costs The semiconductor manufacturer is planning to reduce its workforce as the company looks to navigate itself through a period of weaker demand and increased costs.
World’s First Long-Reach SPoE Solutions for Smart Building and Factory Automation
GlobalFoundries to tackle the supply chain with new appointment Ashlie Wallace will lead GlobalFoundries' global supply chain operations, including logistics, supply planning, sourcing, and procurement. She will step into her new role on November 28, 2022.
Filtronic opens new design centre in Manchester Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave components and subsystems, has recently employed several additional engineers to extend the capabilities of both its design team and its process engineering team. Adding to this expansion, the company has also opened a new design centre in Manchester, UK
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-2
Ad
Ad