This leads to better data control and lower costs. Insights from the data are gained more quickly and measures can also be taken more quickly. Continuous operation is thus possible.

The use of SSDs in edge servers puts a great strain on the components. The memories therefore require special properties to enable smooth operation in such demanding environments. Innodisk's edge-optimised SSDs incorporate core technologies from industrial and server SSDs that are optimised for edge server applications. The high-performance solutions for edge computing are available in 2.5", M.2 (P80), M.2 (P110) and U.2 form factors for edge servers. This enables a very large number of input and output operations per second (IOPS). They have high reliability with a high number of writes per day (DWPD) and low latency. They are available for both standard and extended temperature ranges and have a thermal management system, guaranteeing a high level of safety. Customer-specific adaptations are possible, according to the manufacturer.

The InnoREC™ 2.0 Series 3TV6-P is a 3D solution for the surveillance and in-vehicle market. The industrial-grade 112L 3D TLC NANDs used offer robustness, quality and a long lifetime. Long-term support is guaranteed until 2025 and a global team from Innodisk delivers worldwide technical support. The RECLine™ 2.0 firmware has fast and stable speed without frame loss. Complete data security is provided by comprehensive solutions such as iCell, iDataGuard and iPowerGuard.