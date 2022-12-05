Ad
Products | December 05, 2022

i-ToF imager based on Infineon’s novel pixel technology

Infineon Technologies AG in cooperation with 3D Time-of-Flight specialist and premium partner pmdtechnologies is introducing the IRS2975C imager sensor, a performance-push evolution of the IRS2875C.

This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The imager works according to the Time-of-Flight (ToF) principle known as indirect ToF (i-ToF) and is the first in the industry based on Infineon’s latest advancements in pixel technology. Both form factor and the performance of the IRS2975C are tailored to the growing spot iToF applications, delivering highest possible operating range at optimal power budget. The new i-ToF imager is ideal for consumer use cases in smartphones, service robots, drones as well as various IoT devices.

Infineon's latest pixel technology includes advanced 3D field engineering enabling best demodulation efficiency. Additionally, a buried optical reflector elevates quantum efficiency (QE) to a level so far only reached by back-side illumination (BSI) sensors, while maintaining the cost advantage of front-side illumination (FSI) sensors. Combined with the IRS9102C VCSEL driver, the IRS2975C reduces the bill of materials for camera modules and provides differentiating features for the high-volume smartphone segment.

The IRS2975C features a half-quarter video graphics array (HQVGA) resolution of 240 x 180 pixels with a market-defining chip size of 18 mm 2 for a 1/6" image circle. It offers high-sensitivity 10 µm pixels with SBI and enables highly integrated systems with low-power operation. The imager is designed to support 2.8 volt supply rails. Furthermore, the device provides full laser safety functionality such as a unique eye protection mechanisms and offers high flexibility in customizing use cases and output power.

Availability

The IRS2975C imager will enter mass production in early 2023. Additional information is available at www.infineon.com/tof-3d-image-sensors-for-consumer

