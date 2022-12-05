© Sivers Semiconductor

Sivers has already received purchase orders for development work on this project from August to November 2022 The agreement includes the development of multiple chips, forming the core of the customer’s next generation of ground terminals.

This contract, in addition to a previous beamformer IC contract won by MixComm – which Sivers acquired in 2022 – constitutes a long-term deep strategic partnership where Sivers will deliver multiple different types of chips for the customers’ current and next-generation ground terminals. The long-term partnership is expected to last long past 2030 with Sivers’ chips being used in a growing number of terminals from 2023 and beyond.

The current generation of terminals will launch and start pre-series production in the first quarter of 2023, a press release reads.

Development activities for this agreement started in August 2022 and are planned to run through July 2024. It is estimated that the bulk of the work and revenue will be recognised in 2023. This work is expected to be followed by volume deployments, starting in 2024 or 2025 for the second-generation terminals.