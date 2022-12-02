Ad
© Drlyly75 Dreamstime.com Business | December 02, 2022

Transphorm opens GaN application lab in China

Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced it has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China.

The company states in a press release that the site will house staff responsible for enhancing local customer support, sales, and marketing efforts. It will also serve as an application lab for regional customers developing GaN-based power systems as well as global R&D efforts. 

The office will be overseen by Kenny Yim, Transphorm’s current Vice President of Asia Sales, as he also assumes the role of General Manager, China. He will be supported by Chun Hung Ho, Head of Applications, Asia, and seven-year-veteran of Transphorm.

“China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia house several dynamic industries re-imagining power electronics through high performance GaN. Shenzhen also stands as a major electronics technology hub within China,” says Kenny Yim in the press release. “Establishing a formal presence in the city is critical to our growth strategy as our customers look to leverage the region’s power electronics innovation. Having an application lab there allows us to easily tap into the nearshore engineering talent pool while better supporting customers at their own local design centers. It’s a win-win for all.”

Transphorm offers a GaN device portfolio that addresses the power spectrum from 45 W to 10 kW+. As a result, the company supplies to product manufacturers operating in a broad range of markets from adapters and computing to broad industrial and automotive. 

“The power GaN market is expected to reach 2 billion USD by 2027, according to research firm Yole Intelligence. The demand for our GaN products and resources is rising in tandem,” said Tushar Dhayagude, VP WW Sales, Transphorm. “We’re committed to helping our customers achieve their goals and understand that this commitment calls for dedicated field support. With that in mind, Shenzhen proved to be the optimal place to open our formal Transphorm APAC facility.”

