© ABB Business | December 02, 2022

ABB bets on Shanghai for robotics mega factory

ABB officially opened its fully automated robotics factory in Kangqiao, Shanghai, China. The 67,000m2 production and research facility represents a USD150 million investment by ABB

ABB predicts that the global robot market will grow from USD 80 billion today to USD 130 billion in 2025, while China the world’s largest robotics market, accounted for 51 percent of global robot installations in 2021, surpassing the one-million-unit mark of operational robots in 2021.

“This manufacturing and R&D facility brings to life our vision for the factory of the future – where flexible automation makes production and intra-logistics more resilient, faster and more efficient. It embodies our commitment to the latest in flexible, modular, intelligent manufacturing and it represents our focus on AI learning technologies for smarter robotics. At our new R&D facility, we will co-develop new solutions with businesses to prepare them for a new age of automation in the world’s largest robotics market,” said Marc Segura, President of ABB Robotics.

The site’s R&D center, covering an area of 8,000m2, will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), digitalisation and software, such as autonomous mobility, digital twin, machine vision and low-code programming software, to make robots more intelligent, flexible, safer and easier to use, a press release states.

The factory is the latest ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation facility to open this year following a new global innovation and training campus for machine automation in Austria in July and the Learning Factory 4.0 in Berlin in September.

onsemi divests Niigata, Japan fab onsemi continues to execute its "fab-liter" strategy and has completed of the sale of its Niigata, Japan facility to JS Foundry K.K.
New advanced 6-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion and AI
Ixana raises $3M with wearable silicon chip Ixana, a wearable hardware company developing high-speed human-computer interfaces, has raised USD 3 million in funding backed by Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Evonexus, Paradigm Shift and Hack VC.
STMicro and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology STMicroelectronics and Soitec announce the next stage of their cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
Pendulum Instruments introduces a 4-channel Frequency Counter/Analyzer Pendulum Instruments, the global expert in time & frequency measurement, analysis, and calibration, announces today the release of the new CNT-104S Multi-channel Frequency Analyzer.
Intel is officially a landowner in Germany The US chip manufacturer has big plans for Europe and Germany in prearticular. The German city of Magdeburg won the lottery when Intel earlier this year announced that it would invest EUR 17 billion euros in a “leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site”.
Kyocera AVX invests in Hentec/RPS system Kyocera AVX has purchased a Pulsar solderability testing system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation for its Bangkok, Thailand facility.
MHI develops new ionic wind type electrode ESP
Distributor stocking sought-after Vishay Military and Aerospace resistors
Managing obsolescence: FED and COGD agree on cooperation The German Electronics Design and Manufacturing Association (FED) and the Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland (COGD) signed a cooperation agreement at Electronica in Munich.
Trading platform aims to alleviate chip shortage Precogs has launched CHIPSMARKET, an online marketplace for OEM-EMS-ODM businesses to trade chips directly between each other, with brokers, and with distributors.
RRAM technology for automotive AURIX™ TC4x product family
Richardson portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor Richardson Electronics has entered into a a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
Infineon achieves ISO/SAE 21434 process certification
LITEON accelerates – inaugurates phase II Vietnam plant LITEON Technology says that the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam, has officially been inaugurated.
Cable assemblies directly from the contact specialist
Layoffs await at GlobalFoundries as the company looks to cut costs The semiconductor manufacturer is planning to reduce its workforce as the company looks to navigate itself through a period of weaker demand and increased costs.
World’s First Long-Reach SPoE Solutions for Smart Building and Factory Automation
GlobalFoundries to tackle the supply chain with new appointment Ashlie Wallace will lead GlobalFoundries' global supply chain operations, including logistics, supply planning, sourcing, and procurement. She will step into her new role on November 28, 2022.
Filtronic opens new design centre in Manchester Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave components and subsystems, has recently employed several additional engineers to extend the capabilities of both its design team and its process engineering team. Adding to this expansion, the company has also opened a new design centre in Manchester, UK
Hunan Sanan secures order worth $524 million Hunan Sanan, a Sanan Optoelectronics subsidiary, has signed a procurement letter of intent (LOI) agreement with an automotive partner. Under the agreement, Hunan Sanan will supply USD 524 million worth of SiC chips to the automaker's new electric vehicle product line in the next few years.
Intersil-Brand Radiation-Hardened ICs Lift Off Onboard Artemis 1
The UK is looking into Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether chipmaker Broadcom’s USD 61 billion acquisition of VMware may substantially lessen competition.
Heilind's SVP Alan Clapp looks back at 2022 2022 has been a year of challenges for most companies, for connector specialist Heilind these challenges proved to be a "blessing in disguise" as they opened up a lot of customer opportunities due to the supply chain issues.
Cambridge GaN Devices secures funds to scale up The fabless semiconductor company has raised USD 19m in Series B funding. The investment will enable Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) to begin mass production of its range of GaN transistors for power applications.
EU agree to foot €2.4 billion for satellite internet system The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on a regulation establishing the EU's secure connectivity programme for the period 2023-2027.
