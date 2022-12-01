Ixana raises $3M with wearable silicon chip
Ixana, a wearable hardware company developing high-speed human-computer interfaces, has raised USD 3 million in funding backed by Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Evonexus, Paradigm Shift and Hack VC.
Billions of dollars have been invested in recent years to build AR headsets that are suitable for everyday use, user-friendly, and powerful at the same time. Unfortunately, technical challenges such as thermal budget and battery drain have proved to be an issue.
“Ixana is challenging these wearable hardware limitations with a breakthrough silicon chip that makes high-speed human-computer interfaces such as all-day wearable AR possible,” says Shreyas Sen, Ixana's Chief Technology Officer and a Chair Associate Professor at Purdue University, in a press release. “Leveraging wire-free distributed computing, our low-power AR headset lasts a full day on a single charge, even with an always-on front-facing camera that can detect what you are seeing, analyze it, and provide feedback in real-time.”
Co-founded by chip experts Sen, Shovan Maity – Head of Research – and serial entrepreneur Angik Sarkar – CEO – Ixana’s team comprises 15+ alums of Intel, Qualcomm, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, and others. The team is currently testing the developer/evaluation hardware that'll ship in early 2023.