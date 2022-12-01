Ad
December 01, 2022

Ixana raises $3M with wearable silicon chip

Ixana, a wearable hardware company developing high-speed human-computer interfaces, has raised USD 3 million in funding backed by Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Evonexus, Paradigm Shift and Hack VC.

Billions of dollars have been invested in recent years to build AR headsets that are suitable for everyday use, user-friendly, and powerful at the same time. Unfortunately, technical challenges such as thermal budget and battery drain have proved to be an issue.

“Ixana is challenging these wearable hardware limitations with a breakthrough silicon chip that makes high-speed human-computer interfaces such as all-day wearable AR possible,” says Shreyas Sen, Ixana's Chief Technology Officer and a Chair Associate Professor at Purdue University, in a press release. “Leveraging wire-free distributed computing, our low-power AR headset lasts a full day on a single charge, even with an always-on front-facing camera that can detect what you are seeing, analyze it, and provide feedback in real-time.”

Co-founded by chip experts Sen, Shovan Maity – Head of Research – and serial entrepreneur Angik Sarkar – CEO – Ixana’s team comprises 15+ alums of Intel, Qualcomm, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, and others. The team is currently testing the developer/evaluation hardware that'll ship in early 2023.

Intel is officially a landowner in Germany The US chip manufacturer has big plans for Europe and Germany in prearticular. The German city of Magdeburg won the lottery when Intel earlier this year announced that it would invest EUR 17 billion euros in a “leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site”.
Kyocera AVX invests in Hentec/RPS system Kyocera AVX has purchased a Pulsar solderability testing system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation for its Bangkok, Thailand facility.
MHI develops new ionic wind type electrode ESP
Distributor stocking sought-after Vishay Military and Aerospace resistors
Managing obsolescence: FED and COGD agree on cooperation The German Electronics Design and Manufacturing Association (FED) and the Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland (COGD) signed a cooperation agreement at Electronica in Munich.
Trading platform aims to alleviate chip shortage Precogs has launched CHIPSMARKET, an online marketplace for OEM-EMS-ODM businesses to trade chips directly between each other, with brokers, and with distributors.
RRAM technology for automotive AURIX™ TC4x product family
Richardson portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor Richardson Electronics has entered into a a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
Infineon achieves ISO/SAE 21434 process certification
LITEON accelerates – inaugurates phase II Vietnam plant LITEON Technology says that the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam, has officially been inaugurated.
Cable assemblies directly from the contact specialist
Layoffs await at GlobalFoundries as the company looks to cut costs The semiconductor manufacturer is planning to reduce its workforce as the company looks to navigate itself through a period of weaker demand and increased costs.
World’s First Long-Reach SPoE Solutions for Smart Building and Factory Automation
GlobalFoundries to tackle the supply chain with new appointment Ashlie Wallace will lead GlobalFoundries' global supply chain operations, including logistics, supply planning, sourcing, and procurement. She will step into her new role on November 28, 2022.
Filtronic opens new design centre in Manchester Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave components and subsystems, has recently employed several additional engineers to extend the capabilities of both its design team and its process engineering team. Adding to this expansion, the company has also opened a new design centre in Manchester, UK
Hunan Sanan secures order worth $524 million Hunan Sanan, a Sanan Optoelectronics subsidiary, has signed a procurement letter of intent (LOI) agreement with an automotive partner. Under the agreement, Hunan Sanan will supply USD 524 million worth of SiC chips to the automaker's new electric vehicle product line in the next few years.
Intersil-Brand Radiation-Hardened ICs Lift Off Onboard Artemis 1
The UK is looking into Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether chipmaker Broadcom’s USD 61 billion acquisition of VMware may substantially lessen competition.
Heilind's SVP Alan Clapp looks back at 2022 2022 has been a year of challenges for most companies, for connector specialist Heilind these challenges proved to be a "blessing in disguise" as they opened up a lot of customer opportunities due to the supply chain issues.
Cambridge GaN Devices secures funds to scale up The fabless semiconductor company has raised USD 19m in Series B funding. The investment will enable Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) to begin mass production of its range of GaN transistors for power applications.
EU agree to foot €2.4 billion for satellite internet system The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on a regulation establishing the EU's secure connectivity programme for the period 2023-2027.
Family of 2x37 W audio amplifiers features MERUS multilevel switching amplifier technology
Three compact solutions for high step-down voltage ratios Question: What are some methods for achieving a compact design under high step-down voltage ratios?
A perfect storm slams the memory markets Early in 2022, the near-term prospects for the memory markets, including both DRAM and NAND, were decidedly bright, despite the backdrop of tenuous geopolitical dynamics with the conflict in Ukraine and worsening China/US relations.
Cambridge GaN Devices ink agreement with Neways Clean-tech semiconductor company, Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), has signed an agreement with Neways to develop high-efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology.
Allegro MicroSystems announces PCB-less 3D magnetic sensor
