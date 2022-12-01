© Ixana

Billions of dollars have been invested in recent years to build AR headsets that are suitable for everyday use, user-friendly, and powerful at the same time. Unfortunately, technical challenges such as thermal budget and battery drain have proved to be an issue.

“Ixana is challenging these wearable hardware limitations with a breakthrough silicon chip that makes high-speed human-computer interfaces such as all-day wearable AR possible,” says Shreyas Sen, Ixana's Chief Technology Officer and a Chair Associate Professor at Purdue University, in a press release. “Leveraging wire-free distributed computing, our low-power AR headset lasts a full day on a single charge, even with an always-on front-facing camera that can detect what you are seeing, analyze it, and provide feedback in real-time.”

Co-founded by chip experts Sen, Shovan Maity – Head of Research – and serial entrepreneur Angik Sarkar – CEO – Ixana’s team comprises 15+ alums of Intel, Qualcomm, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, and others. The team is currently testing the developer/evaluation hardware that'll ship in early 2023.