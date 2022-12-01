Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© STMicroelectronics Components | December 01, 2022

STMicro and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology

STMicroelectronics and Soitec announce the next stage of their cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.

The goal of this cooperation is the adoption by ST of Soitec’s SmartSiC technology for its future 200mm substrate manufacturing, feeding its devices and modules manufacturing business, with volume production expected in the midterm.

“The transition to 200mm SiC wafers will bring substantial advantages to our automotive and industrial customers as they accelerate the transition toward electrification of their systems and products. It is important in driving economies of scale as product volumes ramp. We have chosen a vertically integrated model to maximize our know-how across the full manufacturing chain, from high-quality substrates to large-scale front- and back-end production. The goal of the technology cooperation with Soitec is to continue to improve our manufacturing yields and quality,” said Marco Monti, President Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) is a disruptive compound semiconductor material, which allows for more efficient power conversion, lighter and more compact designs, and overall system-design cost savings – all key parameters and factors for success in automotive and industrial systems, a press release states. Transitioning from 150mm to 200mm wafers will enable a substantial capacity increase, with almost twice the useful area for manufacturing integrated circuits, delivering 1.8 – 1.9 times as many working chips per wafer.

“The automotive industry is facing major disruption with the advent of electric vehicles. Our cutting-edge SmartSiC™ technology, which adapts our unique SmartCut™ process to silicon carbide semiconductors, will play a key role in accelerating their adoption. The combination of Soitec’s SmartSiC™ substrates with STMicroelectronics’ industry-leading silicon carbide technology and expertise is a game-changer for automotive chip manufacturing that will set new standards,” said Bernard Aspar, Chief Operating Officer of Soitec.

Kyocera AVX invests in Hentec/RPS system Kyocera AVX has purchased a Pulsar solderability testing system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation for its Bangkok, Thailand facility.
MHI develops new ionic wind type electrode ESP
Distributor stocking sought-after Vishay Military and Aerospace resistors
Managing obsolescence: FED and COGD agree on cooperation The German Electronics Design and Manufacturing Association (FED) and the Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland (COGD) signed a cooperation agreement at Electronica in Munich.
Ad
Trading platform aims to alleviate chip shortage Precogs has launched CHIPSMARKET, an online marketplace for OEM-EMS-ODM businesses to trade chips directly between each other, with brokers, and with distributors.
RRAM technology for automotive AURIX™ TC4x product family
Richardson portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor Richardson Electronics has entered into a a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
Infineon achieves ISO/SAE 21434 process certification
LITEON accelerates – inaugurates phase II Vietnam plant LITEON Technology says that the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam, has officially been inaugurated.
Cable assemblies directly from the contact specialist
Layoffs await at GlobalFoundries as the company looks to cut costs The semiconductor manufacturer is planning to reduce its workforce as the company looks to navigate itself through a period of weaker demand and increased costs.
World’s First Long-Reach SPoE Solutions for Smart Building and Factory Automation
GlobalFoundries to tackle the supply chain with new appointment Ashlie Wallace will lead GlobalFoundries' global supply chain operations, including logistics, supply planning, sourcing, and procurement. She will step into her new role on November 28, 2022.
Filtronic opens new design centre in Manchester Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave components and subsystems, has recently employed several additional engineers to extend the capabilities of both its design team and its process engineering team. Adding to this expansion, the company has also opened a new design centre in Manchester, UK
Hunan Sanan secures order worth $524 million Hunan Sanan, a Sanan Optoelectronics subsidiary, has signed a procurement letter of intent (LOI) agreement with an automotive partner. Under the agreement, Hunan Sanan will supply USD 524 million worth of SiC chips to the automaker's new electric vehicle product line in the next few years.
Intersil-Brand Radiation-Hardened ICs Lift Off Onboard Artemis 1
The UK is looking into Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether chipmaker Broadcom’s USD 61 billion acquisition of VMware may substantially lessen competition.
Heilind's SVP Alan Clapp looks back at 2022 2022 has been a year of challenges for most companies, for connector specialist Heilind these challenges proved to be a "blessing in disguise" as they opened up a lot of customer opportunities due to the supply chain issues.
Cambridge GaN Devices secures funds to scale up The fabless semiconductor company has raised USD 19m in Series B funding. The investment will enable Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) to begin mass production of its range of GaN transistors for power applications.
EU agree to foot €2.4 billion for satellite internet system The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on a regulation establishing the EU's secure connectivity programme for the period 2023-2027.
Family of 2x37 W audio amplifiers features MERUS multilevel switching amplifier technology
Three compact solutions for high step-down voltage ratios Question: What are some methods for achieving a compact design under high step-down voltage ratios?
A perfect storm slams the memory markets Early in 2022, the near-term prospects for the memory markets, including both DRAM and NAND, were decidedly bright, despite the backdrop of tenuous geopolitical dynamics with the conflict in Ukraine and worsening China/US relations.
Cambridge GaN Devices ink agreement with Neways Clean-tech semiconductor company, Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), has signed an agreement with Neways to develop high-efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology.
Allegro MicroSystems announces PCB-less 3D magnetic sensor
Why AMR sensors are a great option for high precision position measurements Question: What is the best type of sensor to measure the position of moving and rotating elements?
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-2
Ad
Ad