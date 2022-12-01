Ad
© Pendulum Instruments Products | December 01, 2022

Pendulum Instruments introduces a 4-channel Frequency Counter/Analyzer

Pendulum Instruments, the global expert in time & frequency measurement, analysis, and calibration, announces today the release of the new CNT-104S Multi-channel Frequency Analyzer.

This is a product release announcement by Pendulum Instruments. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The CNT-104S combines the performance and characteristics of high performance Universal Frequency Counters (UFC) and Time Interval Analyzers (TIA), offering the world’s first 4-channel UFC in a bench-top format.

The CNT-104S measures frequency, time, phase, and TIE (Time Interval Error) simultaneously and gap-free on 4 parallel inputs. This new concept enables for example parallel frequency measurements of 4 different test objects, phase comparisons of 4 stable reference clocks, or multi-stop time interval measurements (one start and three stop). Measurements never before possible in a compact bench-top unit, without a lot of extra instrumentation, like switches and multiple UFCs

CNT-104S offers very high performance with time resolution of 7ps, frequency resolution up to 13 digits/s, a measuring speed of up to 20 million measurements/s. The graphic user interface displays the results both numerically and graphically, with modulation /trend and value distribution graphs. Advanced graphic analysis enables smoothing of data and zooming in into the data with cursor read-outs of individual samples. Standard frequency range is up to 400 MHz and an optional RF input extends bandwidth up to 24 GHz. Prices start below 10k€.

“We have successfully supplied our CNT-90 counter/analyzer range to demanding customers around the globe for many years now, and we have seen an increased request for more parallel measurements. And now, we are very happy to offer the world’s first 4-channel frequency analyzer. The multi-channels, high resolution and speed should fulfill what our customers in high-end metrology, research and advanced R&D have been looking for. Furthermore, the CNT-104S will be a perfect solution for test systems requiring multiple frequency counters, like oscillator manufacturing, at an affordable cost, since one single CNT-104S can replace 4 traditional counters in the test rack, a big space and cost saving", says Harald Kruger, Global Sales Director of Pendulum Instruments.

Pendulum Instruments has offices in Sweden, Poland, USA, and China, and has a global distribution network with approx. 100 distributors and sales representatives world-wide For more information, please visit www.pendulum-instrument.com

