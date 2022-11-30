© Hentec RPS Business | November 30, 2022
Kyocera AVX invests in Hentec/RPS system
Kyocera AVX has purchased a Pulsar solderability testing system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation for its Bangkok, Thailand facility.
Kyocera AVX already has two Hentec/RPS Pulsar solderability test systems and a Photon steam aging system installed at their San Diego, California facility.
The Pulsar utilizes the highly proven dip-and-look test method that is a qualitative type test performed by comparative analysis after specimens are dipped in a bath of flux and molten solder. The Pulsar solderability test system complies with all applicable solderability test standards including MIL-STD-883 Method 2003, IPC J-STD-002 and MIL-STD-202 Method 208.
Managing obsolescence: FED and COGD agree on cooperation The German Electronics Design and Manufacturing Association (FED) and the Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland (COGD) signed a cooperation agreement at Electronica in Munich.
Trading platform aims to alleviate chip shortage Precogs has launched CHIPSMARKET, an online marketplace for OEM-EMS-ODM businesses to trade chips directly between each other, with brokers, and with distributors.
Richardson portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor Richardson Electronics has entered into a a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
Sponsored content by Evertiq Expo Tampere 2022Evertiq Expo Tampere: 70% of products miss the mark when they come to final testing Some 70% of companies that come to a test house do not meet the requirements and as a result, lose both time and money. Don’t fail – include the regulatory part in your product planning and development.
LITEON accelerates – inaugurates phase II Vietnam plant LITEON Technology says that the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam, has officially been inaugurated.
Layoffs await at GlobalFoundries as the company looks to cut costs The semiconductor manufacturer is planning to reduce its workforce as the company looks to navigate itself through a period of weaker demand and increased costs.
GlobalFoundries to tackle the supply chain with new appointment Ashlie Wallace will lead GlobalFoundries' global supply chain operations, including logistics, supply planning, sourcing, and procurement. She will step into her new role on November 28, 2022.
Filtronic opens new design centre in Manchester Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave components and subsystems, has recently employed several additional engineers to extend the capabilities of both its design team and its process engineering team. Adding to this expansion, the company has also opened a new design centre in Manchester, UK
Hunan Sanan secures order worth $524 million Hunan Sanan, a Sanan Optoelectronics subsidiary, has signed a procurement letter of intent (LOI) agreement with an automotive partner. Under the agreement, Hunan Sanan will supply USD 524 million worth of SiC chips to the automaker's new electric vehicle product line in the next few years.
The UK is looking into Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether chipmaker Broadcom’s USD 61 billion acquisition of VMware may substantially lessen competition.
Heilind's SVP Alan Clapp looks back at 2022 2022 has been a year of challenges for most companies, for connector specialist Heilind these challenges proved to be a "blessing in disguise" as they opened up a lot of customer opportunities due to the supply chain issues.
Cambridge GaN Devices secures funds to scale up The fabless semiconductor company has raised USD 19m in Series B funding. The investment will enable Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) to begin mass production of its range of GaN transistors for power applications.
EU agree to foot €2.4 billion for satellite internet system The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on a regulation establishing the EU's secure connectivity programme for the period 2023-2027.
Three compact solutions for high step-down voltage ratios Question: What are some methods for achieving a compact design under high step-down voltage ratios?
A perfect storm slams the memory markets Early in 2022, the near-term prospects for the memory markets, including both DRAM and NAND, were decidedly bright, despite the backdrop of tenuous geopolitical dynamics with the conflict in Ukraine and worsening China/US relations.
Cambridge GaN Devices ink agreement with Neways Clean-tech semiconductor company, Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), has signed an agreement with Neways to develop high-efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology.
Why AMR sensors are a great option for high precision position measurements Question: What is the best type of sensor to measure the position of moving and rotating elements?
Memphis Electronics discuss the past and current unpredictable market Evertiq met up with Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda and the Global Head of Memphis Electronics, to talk about what's happened since the Management Buyout of Memphis, and also what's on the horizon for the company.
Nexperia ordered to divest almost all of Newport Wafer Fab The UK government has ordered Nexperia to divest 86% of its semiconductor wafer factory in South Wales, known as Newport Wafer Fab (NWF).Load more news