© Hentec RPS

Kyocera AVX already has two Hentec/RPS Pulsar solderability test systems and a Photon steam aging system installed at their San Diego, California facility.

The Pulsar utilizes the highly proven dip-and-look test method that is a qualitative type test performed by comparative analysis after specimens are dipped in a bath of flux and molten solder. The Pulsar solderability test system complies with all applicable solderability test standards including MIL-STD-883 Method 2003, IPC J-STD-002 and MIL-STD-202 Method 208.