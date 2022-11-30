Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products | November 30, 2022

MHI develops new ionic wind type electrode ESP

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has developed a revolutionary new type of electrostatic precipitator (ESP), the Ionic Wind Type Electrode ESP utilizing an entirely new dust collection principle and electrode configuration.

This is a product release announcement by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

ESPs are one of the company's mainstay products, and are widely used in many types of industries. Compared to a conventional ESP, this new model is expected to provide considerably improved performance, while also allowing for space savings, cost reductions, and shorter construction work periods.

In conventional ESPs, including competing products, when the ionic wind that flows from the discharge electrodes to the collecting electrodes strikes the collecting electrode plate, a backflow occurs that hinders the dust collection efficiency. The performance of an ESP is evaluated, and its size determined in consideration of the re-entrainment of the collected dust resulting from this "backflow of ionic wind." This new model of ESP developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions uses a combination of a novel non-plate type collecting electrode with openings and optimal discharge electrode that inhibits the occurrence of backflow of ionic wind, resulting in a significant improvement in dust collection efficiency. Development of this new system began seven years ago, with its performance and durability verified by two years of demonstrated operation in an actual plant environment.

The significant improvement in dust collection efficiency allows this new model of ESP to be smaller than conventional systems, providing space savings and allowing it to be installed within confined spaces where installation of conventional units is difficult. The casings of existing conventional ESPs can also be used as is, allowing for renovation of some or all of the internal electrodes with Ionic Wind Type Electrodes to improve performance (reduction in outlet dust concentration) for existing conventional ESPs. In cases where improvement in ESP performance is unnecessary, replacement of only a portion of degraded conventional electrodes with Ionic Wind Type Electrodes will reduce the amount of material for the renewed portion while maintaining the same level of performance, providing lower costs and shorter construction work periods.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of MHI, offering a broad range of dust collecting equipment for thermal power generation and all types of industrial plants. With the anticipated increase in demand for renovation and replacement of aging environmental systems, the launch of this new model of ESP will allow Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power Environmental Solutions to offer optimal proposals that more precisely meet customer needs, while contributing to reduced environmental loads and lower costs.

Distributor stocking sought-after Vishay Military and Aerospace resistors
Managing obsolescence: FED and COGD agree on cooperation The German Electronics Design and Manufacturing Association (FED) and the Component Obsolescence Group Deutschland (COGD) signed a cooperation agreement at Electronica in Munich.
Trading platform aims to alleviate chip shortage Precogs has launched CHIPSMARKET, an online marketplace for OEM-EMS-ODM businesses to trade chips directly between each other, with brokers, and with distributors.
RRAM technology for automotive AURIX™ TC4x product family
Ad
Richardson portfolio with Gallium Semiconductor Richardson Electronics has entered into a a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
Infineon achieves ISO/SAE 21434 process certification
LITEON accelerates – inaugurates phase II Vietnam plant LITEON Technology says that the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam, has officially been inaugurated.
Cable assemblies directly from the contact specialist
Layoffs await at GlobalFoundries as the company looks to cut costs The semiconductor manufacturer is planning to reduce its workforce as the company looks to navigate itself through a period of weaker demand and increased costs.
World’s First Long-Reach SPoE Solutions for Smart Building and Factory Automation
GlobalFoundries to tackle the supply chain with new appointment Ashlie Wallace will lead GlobalFoundries' global supply chain operations, including logistics, supply planning, sourcing, and procurement. She will step into her new role on November 28, 2022.
Filtronic opens new design centre in Manchester Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave components and subsystems, has recently employed several additional engineers to extend the capabilities of both its design team and its process engineering team. Adding to this expansion, the company has also opened a new design centre in Manchester, UK
Hunan Sanan secures order worth $524 million Hunan Sanan, a Sanan Optoelectronics subsidiary, has signed a procurement letter of intent (LOI) agreement with an automotive partner. Under the agreement, Hunan Sanan will supply USD 524 million worth of SiC chips to the automaker's new electric vehicle product line in the next few years.
Intersil-Brand Radiation-Hardened ICs Lift Off Onboard Artemis 1
The UK is looking into Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether chipmaker Broadcom’s USD 61 billion acquisition of VMware may substantially lessen competition.
Heilind's SVP Alan Clapp looks back at 2022 2022 has been a year of challenges for most companies, for connector specialist Heilind these challenges proved to be a "blessing in disguise" as they opened up a lot of customer opportunities due to the supply chain issues.
Cambridge GaN Devices secures funds to scale up The fabless semiconductor company has raised USD 19m in Series B funding. The investment will enable Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) to begin mass production of its range of GaN transistors for power applications.
EU agree to foot €2.4 billion for satellite internet system The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on a regulation establishing the EU's secure connectivity programme for the period 2023-2027.
Family of 2x37 W audio amplifiers features MERUS multilevel switching amplifier technology
Three compact solutions for high step-down voltage ratios Question: What are some methods for achieving a compact design under high step-down voltage ratios?
A perfect storm slams the memory markets Early in 2022, the near-term prospects for the memory markets, including both DRAM and NAND, were decidedly bright, despite the backdrop of tenuous geopolitical dynamics with the conflict in Ukraine and worsening China/US relations.
Cambridge GaN Devices ink agreement with Neways Clean-tech semiconductor company, Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), has signed an agreement with Neways to develop high-efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology.
Allegro MicroSystems announces PCB-less 3D magnetic sensor
Why AMR sensors are a great option for high precision position measurements Question: What is the best type of sensor to measure the position of moving and rotating elements?
Memphis Electronics discuss the past and current unpredictable market Evertiq met up with Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda and the Global Head of Memphis Electronics, to talk about what's happened since the Management Buyout of Memphis, and also what's on the horizon for the company.
Nexperia ordered to divest almost all of Newport Wafer Fab The UK government has ordered Nexperia to divest 86% of its semiconductor wafer factory in South Wales, known as Newport Wafer Fab (NWF).
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-1
Ad
Ad