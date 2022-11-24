© pichetw dreamstime.com

LITEON states in a press release that the facility will be highly automated, digitalised and combine advanced technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

“LITEON accelerates its global diversified operation sites. In addition to expanding production capacity in the United States, Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam, we are also looking for new locations to connect various resources with R&D centers and manufacturing bases around the world, providing customers localized and integrated service with agile, flexible, and high-quality production to fulfill their needs,” says Mr. Tom Soong, Chairman of LITEON Technology.

In addition to actively expanding advanced high-growth area such as cloud computing, optoelectronic semiconductors, automotive electronics, 5G & AIoT, LITEON says it continues to devote itself in smart factory transformation, working with global customers and suppliers ushering in the era of smart manufacturing.