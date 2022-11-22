© Filtronic

The new design centre will be focused on developing mmWave technology for satellite communications applications.

Following Tudor Williams appointment as Director of Technology in October last year, Filtronic has continued to strengthen its technical team with the addition of new principal RF and filter design engineers. The engineering team has been expanded with the appointment of additional personnel, including MMIC and PCB engineers and two graduate engineers. Two process engineers have also been recruited, one of whom is a system-in-package (SiP) specialist, the company explains in a press release.

“We are very pleased to welcome all these talented engineers to the Filtronic team,” says Richard Gibbs, CEO of Filtronic. “Over the past quarter Filtronic has received three significant new contracts, totalling over GBP 1.2 million, and expanding our design engineering workforce will be key to maintaining and growing our leadership in RF and microwave technology.”

By establishing the new centre for satellite communication design, Filtronic now sports a physical footprint across three UK locations – Sedgefield, Leeds, and now Manchester.