The UK is looking into Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether chipmaker Broadcom’s USD 61 billion acquisition of VMware may substantially lessen competition.
The deal was first announced back in May when Broadcom disclosed that it acquire all of the outstanding shares in the enterprise software company.
Today, the UK’s competition regulator stated that is considering whether this transaction – if carried into effect – will result in a substantial lessening of competition within the market.
To help it decide whether to formally open an investigation into the Broadcom-VMware deal, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is seeking feedback from interested parties by December 6.
EU agree to foot €2.4 billion for satellite internet system The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on a regulation establishing the EU's secure connectivity programme for the period 2023-2027.
Sponsored content by congatec GmbHHeterogeneous core technology for multifunctional embedded client systems Computer-on-Modules with 12th generation Intel Core processors (formerly codenamed Alder Lake) deliver tremendous performance scalability with their 4 to 16 cores and 8 to 24 threads. Their hybrid architecture, with Performance- and Efficient-cores, suits a wide range of applications, from industrial workstations to workload consolidation in IoT-connected machines and systems. To ensure high cybersecurity, the IIoT gateway functions are implemented in real-time capable virtual machines instead of containers. Meanwhile, these new Computer-on-Modules also solve many of the procurement problems OEMs face for their existing products.
Three compact solutions for high step-down voltage ratios Question: What are some methods for achieving a compact design under high step-down voltage ratios?
A perfect storm slams the memory markets Early in 2022, the near-term prospects for the memory markets, including both DRAM and NAND, were decidedly bright, despite the backdrop of tenuous geopolitical dynamics with the conflict in Ukraine and worsening China/US relations.
Cambridge GaN Devices ink agreement with Neways Clean-tech semiconductor company, Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), has signed an agreement with Neways to develop high-efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology.
Sponsored content by Comet Yxlon GmbHOpening new horizons – Advanced Software Tools Make the Difference You have long set standards in X-ray inspection of electronic components and semiconductors. Your sophisticated X-ray technology delivers the best images in the shortest time. Your operators benefit from the ease of use that eliminates the need for lengthy training. You can still massively increase your technological edge with additional software tools and features that optimize your inspection results and workflows, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity. With the VistaX packages that Comet Yxlon now offers with the system releases for its X-ray and CT systems, customers can configure or upgrade their inspection systems with specific features according to their individual requirements.
Why AMR sensors are a great option for high precision position measurements Question: What is the best type of sensor to measure the position of moving and rotating elements?
Memphis Electronics discuss the past and current unpredictable market Evertiq met up with Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda and the Global Head of Memphis Electronics, to talk about what's happened since the Management Buyout of Memphis, and also what's on the horizon for the company.
Nexperia ordered to divest almost all of Newport Wafer Fab The UK government has ordered Nexperia to divest 86% of its semiconductor wafer factory in South Wales, known as Newport Wafer Fab (NWF).
Harting and TTI Europe expand their sales partnership The Harting Technology Group and TTI, Inc. Europe are expanding their authorised sales partnership to the European region.
Sivers Semiconductors enters new emerging radar markets Sivers Semiconductors' close cooperation with the Canadian start-up aiRadar has resulted in "a line of sophisticated radar products", a press release states.
BorgWarner invests $500 million in Wolfspeed Wolfspeed and BorgWarner are entering into a strategic partnership under which BorgWarner will invest USD 500 million in Wolfspeed's financing transaction in exchange for a SiC device capacity corridor.
Micron cuts back on production and Capex In a response to current market conditions, Micron is reducing DRAM and NAND wafer starts by approximately 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Sponsored content by Evertiq Expo Tampere 2022Evertiq Expo: There is an abundance of "Sisu" in the Finnish industry “Finland lives on its forests”, was a saying that was quite common some time ago. Then came a time when you had to add “..and on Nokia”. But that doesn't really cut it anymore – the country has a strong technology-based economy all together.
South Korea to get ASML's new hub The Dutch semiconductor production equipment maker ASML will open a new support hub in South Korea.
Berkshire Hathaway buys stake in TSMC Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has disclosed a USD 4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
Lam Research acquires SEMSYSCO Lam Research Corp. announced that it has completed the acquisition of SEMSYSCO GmbH, a global provider of wet processing semiconductor equipment from Gruenwald Equity and other investors.
RF demystified – understanding wave reflections Question: Wave reflections—why are they important to understand in RF designs?
Serbia likely to get new EV battery gigafactory InoBat Auto has signed protocols and declarations of intent with the Government of the Republic of Serbia for the construction of a new gigafactory in Serbia.
Infineon and Stellantis sign MoU on multi-year delivery of SiC chips nfineon Technologies AG and the global automaker Stellantis have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding as a first step towards a potential multi-year supply cooperation for silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors.
RS Group signs £400 million refinanced loan RS Group plc has signed a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) to "further strengthen the company’s commitment to its 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) action plan", a press release states.
TI with new product distribution centre in Germany New location is aimed at supporting the company's growing European customer base, with same-day and next-day deliveries by the end of 2024.
Infineon plans major investment in new factory in Dresden Infineon is planning to continue expanding its 300-millimeter manufacturing capacity, to enable the expected acceleration in growth of analog/mixed-signal and power semiconductors.
Nexperia acquires Nowi Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries via the acquisition of Netherlands-based Nowi. The acquisition broadens Nexperia's portfolio of power management products to include energy harvesting solutions.Load more news