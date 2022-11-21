© Broadcom

The deal was first announced back in May when Broadcom disclosed that it acquire all of the outstanding shares in the enterprise software company.

Today, the UK’s competition regulator stated that is considering whether this transaction – if carried into effect – will result in a substantial lessening of competition within the market.

To help it decide whether to formally open an investigation into the Broadcom-VMware deal, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is seeking feedback from interested parties by December 6.