© Neways Business | November 18, 2022

Cambridge GaN Devices ink agreement with Neways

Clean-tech semiconductor company, Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), has signed an agreement with Neways to develop high-efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology.

“Neways and CGD are perfectly aligned in our commitment to a sustainable future based on clean tech energy. We believe that this program to jointly develop photovoltaic products that lead the world in terms of efficiency and performance will move the market forward and contribute to a better world,” says Dr, Giorgia Longobardi Co-Founder & CEO at Cambridge GaN Devices in a press release.

The partnership, which was forged after the two companies met while collaborating on the European-funded GaNext project, has already borne fruit and resulted in a 3kW photovoltaic inverter jointly developed by the two companies.

“Neways is committed to working with like-minded innovative companies to bring state-of-the-art, sustainable energy solutions to the market. CGD’s high-efficiency GaN devices are a perfect fit for our key applications in mobility, industrial and medical end-markets,” adds Hans Ketelaars, Chief Technology Officer, at Neways Electronics.

The companies state that by using eight CGD65A055S2 GaN transistors, this transformer-less, ultra-compact design achieves a power density of 1kW/L. With a Vin of 150-350VDC, a Vout of 230VAC and a switching frequency of 350kHz the design has a maximum efficiency of 99.22% for the boost converter.

