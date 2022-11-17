© Nexperia Via Youtube

Nexperia, headquartered in The Netherlands, is shocked by the UK Government’s decision to order the divestment […], despite the acquisition being cleared by two previous security reviews. Nexperia does not accept the national security concerns raised. The far-reaching remedies which Nexperia offered to fully address the Government’s concerns have been entirely ignored, a press release states.

Nexperia says that the UK Government chose not to enter into a meaningful dialogue with Nexperia or even visit the Newport site. The company will now challenge the order and will do "everything possible" to keep the factory and protect its 500+ employees affected by the decision.

Nexperia does not accept the potential national security concerns raised. The company proposed far-reaching remedies to BEIS’s Investment Security Unit that fully address even these potential concerns. Nexperia offered, amongst others, not to conduct the compound semiconductor activities of potential concern and to provide the UK Government with direct control and participation in the management of Newport.

In his notice of Final Order (dated 16 November 2022) The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP states that the "acquisition constitutes a trigger event under section 8(2)(c) of the Act. 5".



It is considered to be a risk to national security relating to:

technology and know-how that could result from a potential reintroduction of compound semiconductor activities at the Newport site, and the potential for those activities to undermine UK capabilities; and

the location of the site could facilitate access to technological expertise and know-how in the South Wales Cluster, possibly preventing the Cluster being engaged in future projects relevant to national security

Responding to the decision on behalf of Nexperia, UK Country Manager, Toni Versluijs, said: