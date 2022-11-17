Memphis Electronics discuss the past and current unpredictable market
Evertiq met up with Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda and the Global Head of Memphis Electronics, to talk about what's happened since the Management Buyout of Memphis, and also what's on the horizon for the company.
Memphis Electronics, Intelligent Memory and Neumonda Technology joined forces under a Group Holding structure; just about one year ago. It created a service provider focussed solely on Memory:
- distribution (Memphis Electronics)
- product (Intelligent Memory)
- IP & Test (Neumonda
We wanted to check how "growing up" during a pandemic and with supply chain difficulties and export restrictions has been and talked to Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda and the Global Head of Memphis Electronics
'Memory has had difficulties during the past few years, but not to the extend other product groups had. Cycles have been a part of Memory life since the beginning and companies might have been better equipped to deal with these kind of challenges.'
Predictions on how the future for memory products will look like? Watch the full video below. (length: 07:46)
