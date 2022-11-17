© HARTING

The companies are thus following up on their successful partnership in the USA. There, the TTI subsidiary Mouser is active as a sales partner for HARTING Americas. The European agreement further consolidates the existing partnership.

"Based on TTI's proven and successful go to market model with a clear technical focus and strong stock commitment HARTING is absolutely sure to set the course for joined growth", says Edgar-Peter Düning, Managing Director at HARTING Electric, Electronics and HCS.

"Introducing the HARTING products into our portfolio and making them available to our sales and engineering teams, backed by our in-depth stocking models, means customers will be able to benefit from more choice and flexibility to advance their designs", adds Geoff Breed, Vice President TTI Europe.

Signing the distribution agreement at electronica 2022. From left: Ronald Velda, Director Supplier Marketing Europe TTI Europe, Geoff Breed, Vice President TTI Europe, Edgar-Peter Düning, Managing Director HARTING Electric, Electronics, HCS and Jon DeSouza, Managing Director HARTING Americas.