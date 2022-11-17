© Sivers Semiconductors

Given the development within commercial security, automotive security and autonomy, there is a need to find sensor solutions that lower the complexity, energy consumption and size of sophisticated radar systems. The conflict in Ukraine has also put the spotlight on military applications including advanced radar functionality.

Sivers Semiconductors’ customer, aiRadar, has been working several years to enable a new approach to develop economic and affordable solutions for advanced radar systems based on a single hardware platform, common interfaces and small footprint supporting multiple applications, multiple modes, and multiple missions.