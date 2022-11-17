© micron

The company states in a press release that these reductions will be made across all technology nodes where it has meaningful output. Adding to this Micron is also working toward additional Capex cuts. For the calendar 2023, Micron now expects that year-on-year bit supply growth will be negative for DRAM, and in the single-digit percentage range for NAND.

The market forecast for calendar 2023 has just deteriorated. Micron anticipates that in the calendar year 2023, year-on-year DRAM bit supply will need to decrease and NAND bit supply growth would need to be significantly slower than previous estimates in order to significantly improve total inventory in the supply chain.