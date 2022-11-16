© Lam Research

With the addition of SEMSYSCO, Lam gains capabilities in advanced packaging, ideal for leading-edge logic chips and chiplet-based solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-intensive applications, a press release reads. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Lam also gains an R&D facility in Austria focused on next-generation substrates and heterogeneous packaging, broadening the company's development capabilities in Europe and adding a sixth lab in Lam's global network. In addition, it brings to Lam new and expanded relationships with chipmakers and fabless customers.