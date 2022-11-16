Lam Research acquires SEMSYSCO
Lam Research Corp. announced that it has completed the acquisition of SEMSYSCO GmbH, a global provider of wet processing semiconductor equipment from Gruenwald Equity and other investors.
With the addition of SEMSYSCO, Lam gains capabilities in advanced packaging, ideal for leading-edge logic chips and chiplet-based solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-intensive applications, a press release reads. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Lam also gains an R&D facility in Austria focused on next-generation substrates and heterogeneous packaging, broadening the company's development capabilities in Europe and adding a sixth lab in Lam's global network. In addition, it brings to Lam new and expanded relationships with chipmakers and fabless customers.
"Packaging plays an important role in extending Moore's Law and enabling future leadership products with higher levels of system in package integration. New substrate-based panel-level approaches are vital to cost-effectively realizing the high-performance chiplet-based solutions needed for the digital world. We are pleased to expand our deep, long-standing relationship with Lam to include advanced cleaning and plating processes in the new panel form factor," said Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel Corporation.
