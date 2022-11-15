Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© TI Components | November 15, 2022

TI with new product distribution centre in Germany

New location is aimed at supporting the company's growing European customer base, with same-day and next-day deliveries by the end of 2024.

Texas Instruments announced plans to open a new product distribution center (PDC) in Frankfurt, Germany, by the end of 2024. The new PDC will expand the company's European footprint and "enable faster deliveries to TI's growing customer base there", a press release states.

"We are excited to expand our European presence in Frankfurt, as it offers a centralized location with proximity to key customers and our company's European headquarters in Freising, Germany. Frankfurt's key role as a logistics hub will mean faster deliveries to our European customers who are moving quickly to bring leading-edge products to the market," said Stefan Bruder, president of Texas Instruments Europe.

TI has been operating in Europe since 1956, with a strong, local presence that includes a 200-mm wafer fab in Freising, research and development teams, as well as more than 32 sales offices in 18 different European countries.

"Expanding in Frankfurt is a logical extension of TI's presence in Europe and an important investment in our customers, providing them with even better service and support for decades to come," Bruder said.

RS Group signs £400 million refinanced loan RS Group plc has signed a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) to "further strengthen the company’s commitment to its 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) action plan", a press release states.
TI with new product distribution centre in Germany New location is aimed at supporting the company's growing European customer base, with same-day and next-day deliveries by the end of 2024.
Infineon launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications
Infineon plans major investment in new factory in Dresden Infineon is planning to continue expanding its 300-millimeter manufacturing capacity, to enable the expected acceleration in growth of analog/mixed-signal and power semiconductors.
Ad
Nexperia acquires Nowi Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries via the acquisition of Netherlands-based Nowi. The acquisition broadens Nexperia's portfolio of power management products to include energy harvesting solutions.
Ad
Ad
Aehr receives over $4 million in orders Aehr Test Systems has received USD 4.4 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for SiC power semiconductors for the EV market.
TSMC’s considering adding more capacity in Arizona According to reports, the Taiwanese semiconductor maker is constructing a building in Arizona, US, that may house its second chip facility.
Princeps invests in and expands anti-counterfeiting facilities Princeps, A UK-based accredited specialist distributor of obsolete and difficult-to-source electronic, electrical and e-mech components, has received renewed AS6081 accreditation following its relocation to larger premises.
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up part of the electronics laboratory in Istanbul Würth Elektronik eiSos in Turkey is working in cooperation with Cube Incubation in equipping an electronics workshop in Teknopark Istanbul.
An Isolated Power Module in a MicroModule Package
Semtech team up with Exeger to enable sustainable IoT tracking Semtech Corporation has entered into a collaboration with Swedish deep-tech company Exeger, a manufacturer of fully customisable solar cells.
ASLM plans to adjust capacity to meet future demand ASML has provided an updated view on demand outlook, its capacity plans and its business model.
US MEMS foundry raises $30 million in financing US MEMS specialist Atomica Corp has raised USD 30 million in Series C financing. The round was funded by Cerium Technology Ventures, Novo Tellus Capital Partners, and St. Cloud Capital.
Kyocera AVX officially opens new Thai manufacturing facility Kyocera AVX has completed the construction of its new Thai manufacturing facility for ceramic and tantalum capacitors.
Smoltek and YAGEO presents ultra-thin capacitors
Vishay acquires MaxPower for $50 million Vishay Intertechnology has acquired California-based fabless power semiconductor provide, MaxPower Semiconductor.
A2 Global Electronics achieves multiple certifications for Netherlands location A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2) says it has successfully achieved four certifications and one accreditation for its new testing lab and distribution center in the Netherlands.
Arrow expand RF connectivity offering with Sunway Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Sunway Communication, a developer and manufacturer of components and modules for RF connectivity applications. Arrow will offer and support the entire Sunway portfolio throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
1,300 Schaeffler jobs on the chopping block The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has decided on additional restructuring measures aimed primarily at boosting the competitiveness of its Automotive Technologies division.
ASE breaks ground on new chip assembly and testing plant Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has officially started the construction of a new semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Penang, Malaysia.
Paragon CEO's share package "hijacked" Klaus Dieter Frers, founder of automotive supplier paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and Managing Director of the general partner paragon GmbH, expects to lose his entire paragon share package soon.
Rebound Japan opens new Kansai office Rebound says that the investment in the new Kansai Office – located in Kyoto – will enable the company to be even more local to its customers and, as a result, service their requirements to higher levels.
ASMPT opens new Vietnam Hanoi office ASMPT has opened its new Hanoi office. According to the company, this is the industry's first customer advocacy center in Vietnam – providing support for both SEMI and SMT sales, service, applications, and training facilities.
KISS V4 ADL family: Kontron upgrades KISS rackmount series
The sale of Elmos 200mm fab has officially been blocked Dortmund-based Elmos’ 200mm wafer fab may not be sold to a Chinese investor. Germany’s federal cabinet prohibits the sale.
Chip shortage paves the way for fakes The flow of counterfeit components always tends to increase during times of shortage – something that the EU’s intellectual property office and Europol have noticed. What is evident is that the wrong component in the wrong system can result in big problems.
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-2
Ad
Ad