TI with new product distribution centre in Germany
New location is aimed at supporting the company's growing European customer base, with same-day and next-day deliveries by the end of 2024.
Texas Instruments announced plans to open a new product distribution center (PDC) in Frankfurt, Germany, by the end of 2024. The new PDC will expand the company's European footprint and "enable faster deliveries to TI's growing customer base there", a press release states.
"We are excited to expand our European presence in Frankfurt, as it offers a centralized location with proximity to key customers and our company's European headquarters in Freising, Germany. Frankfurt's key role as a logistics hub will mean faster deliveries to our European customers who are moving quickly to bring leading-edge products to the market," said Stefan Bruder, president of Texas Instruments Europe.
TI has been operating in Europe since 1956, with a strong, local presence that includes a 200-mm wafer fab in Freising, research and development teams, as well as more than 32 sales offices in 18 different European countries.
"Expanding in Frankfurt is a logical extension of TI's presence in Europe and an important investment in our customers, providing them with even better service and support for decades to come," Bruder said.
