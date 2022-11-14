Nexperia acquires Nowi
Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries via the acquisition of Netherlands-based Nowi. The acquisition broadens Nexperia's portfolio of power management products to include energy harvesting solutions.
Energy can be harvested from light, vibrations, radio waves or temperature gradients, which also means that it can be be used to replace batteries in low-power applications like smart wearables and autonomous wireless sensor nodes.
Nowi's PMICs combine the smallest PCB footprint with the lowest BOM cost and the best average harvesting performance. The manufacturing capacity and capability of Nexperia, Nowi will be able to speed the production of these solutions enabling higher volume production and shipping by the end of 2022 and early 2023.
“Nowi represents a strategically important investment because energy harvesting is the perfect complement to Nexperia’s existing power management capabilities,” says Dan Jensen, General Manager Business Group Analog & Logic ICs at Nexperia, in a press release. “This decision means Nexperia can now offer customers a sustainable alternative to battery power for their products, that will be available in the market quickly. The team at Nowi has built a strong foundation on which we are only looking to build and facilitate the ability to scale – both from the production side, but also the business and the team.”
“Having access to the fabrication, sales, and marketing infrastructure of a large semiconductor manufacturer will allow us to bring better products to market much faster. Our shared Dutch heritage will bring added synergy to future activities. The team is very excited about the future as part of Nexperia and together achieving our mission. We will be better together, stronger together,” adds Simon van der Jagt, Nowi B.V. CEO.
