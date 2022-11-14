© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

These WaferPak Contactors are expected to ship by the end of Aehr’s fiscal third quarter ending February 28, 2023.

“We are excited to receive these follow-on orders for a significant number of WaferPaks to be used with previously shipped FOX-XP systems for high volume production of MOSFETS used in electric vehicle inverters and onboard chargers. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market, and has publicly announced that they expect their growth rate to accelerate faster than previously forecasted,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in a press release.

The CEO continues to say that the customer continues to forecast orders for a significant number of FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors during this fiscal year and well into the future.