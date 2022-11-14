Aehr receives over $4 million in orders
Aehr Test Systems has received USD 4.4 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for SiC power semiconductors for the EV market.
These WaferPak Contactors are expected to ship by the end of Aehr’s fiscal third quarter ending February 28, 2023.
“We are excited to receive these follow-on orders for a significant number of WaferPaks to be used with previously shipped FOX-XP systems for high volume production of MOSFETS used in electric vehicle inverters and onboard chargers. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market, and has publicly announced that they expect their growth rate to accelerate faster than previously forecasted,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in a press release.
The CEO continues to say that the customer continues to forecast orders for a significant number of FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors during this fiscal year and well into the future.
“We continue to be very optimistic about our business. The FOX-XP system is critical for wafer level burn-in of silicon carbide devices to meet the quality and reliability needs of the automotive industry, and from our conversations with most all of the potential silicon carbide customers worldwide, it is very clear that there is a plan to move to wafer level burn-in for their devices. This is particularly true for the automotive space, where traction inverters are shifting to multi-chip modules that provide higher performance in terms of efficiency, cooling and system integration.”
