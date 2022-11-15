Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Analog Devices Application Notes | November 15, 2022

RF demystified – understanding wave reflections

Question: Wave reflections—why are they important to understand in RF designs?

Anton Patyuchenko, Field Applications Engineer

Answer: This article presents a short discussion for non-RF engineers on the terminology associated with one of the key properties inherent to RF designs: wave reflections. The key difference between ordinary circuits operating at low frequencies and circuits designed for RF frequencies is their electrical size. RF designs can be of many wavelengths in size, leading to the variation of voltages and currents in magnitude and phase over the physical dimensions of their elements. This gives RF circuits a number of fundamental properties1 that underly the core principles used for their design and analysis.

Basic Concepts and Terminology

Figure 1. Transmission line with a matched signal source terminated in a single-port load.
 

Consider a transmission line—for example, a coaxial cable or a microstrip—terminated in an arbitrary load, and define the wave quantities a and b as shown in Figure 1.

 

These wave quantities are complex amplitudes of the voltage waves incident on and reflected from this load. We can use these quantities now to define the voltage reflection coefficient, Γ, which describes the ratio of the complex amplitude of the reflected wave to that of the incident wave:

The reflection coefficient can also be expressed using the characteristic impedance of the transmission line Z0 and the complex input impedance of the load ZL as:


RF engineering typically relies on Z0 = 50 Ω, which is a compromise between signal attenuation and power handling capacity that can be achieved with coaxial transmission lines. However, in some applications—for instance, in broadcasting systems where RF signals need to be transmitted over longer distances—Z0 = 75 Ω is a more common choice allowing for lower cable losses.

Regardless of what that value of the characteristic impedance is, if the load impedance is the same (ZL = Z0), this load is said to be matched to the transmission line. It should be noted that this condition is only valid when the signal source is matched to the transmission line, as shown in Figure 1, which we assume in this article. In this case, we will not have any reflected waves (Γ = 0) and the load will receive the maximum power from the signal source, while in the case of total reflection (|Γ| = 1), no power is delivered to the load at all.

If the load is mismatched (ZL ≠ Z0), it will not receive all the incident power. The corresponding “loss” in power is known as return loss (RL), which can be related to the magnitude of the reflection coefficient using the following equation:

Return loss describes a ratio of the power incident on the load to the power reflected back from it. Return loss is always a non-negative quantity that indicates how well the load is matched to the impedance of the network “seen” at the load toward the source.

If the load is mismatched, the presence of the reflected wave leads to standing waves, resulting in a non-constant voltage magnitude that changes with position along the line. The measure used to quantify this impedance mismatch of the line is called standing wave ratio (SWR) and defined as:

Since SWR is often interpreted in terms of maximum and minimum voltages, this quantity is also known as voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR). SWR is a real number that can take values in the range from 1 to infinity, where SWR = 1 implies a matched load.

Conclusion

RF circuits have a number of fundamental properties that distinguish them from ordinary circuits. Design and analysis of microwave circuits require the use of extended concepts to resolve the problems of practical interest. This article introduced and discussed some of the key concepts and terminology related to one of the main properties of RF systems: wave reflections.

Analog Devices provides the broadest portfolio of RF integrated circuits in the industry coupled with deep system design expertise to address the most demanding requirements across a wide variety of RF applications. Moreover, ADI offers the entire ecosystem including design tools, simulation models, reference designs, rapid prototyping platforms, and a discussion forum to support RF engineers and ease the development process of their target applications.

References
1 M. S. Gupta. “What Is RF?” IEEE Microwave Magazine, Vol. 2, No. 4, December 2001. Hiebel, Michael. 
Fundamentals of Vector Network Analysis. Rohde & Schwarz, 2007. 
Pozar, David M. Microwave Engineering, 4th Edition. Wiley, 2011.

About the Author: Anton Patyuchenko received his Master of Science in microwave engineering from the Technical University of Munich in 2007. Following his graduation, Anton worked as a scientist at German Aerospace Center (DLR). He joined Analog Devices as a field applications engineer in 2015 and is currently providing field applications support to strategic and key customers of © Analog Devices specializing in RF applications. He can be reached at anton.patyuchenko@analog.com.

RS Group signs £400 million refinanced loan RS Group plc has signed a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) to "further strengthen the company’s commitment to its 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) action plan", a press release states.
TI with new product distribution centre in Germany New location is aimed at supporting the company's growing European customer base, with same-day and next-day deliveries by the end of 2024.
Infineon launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications
Infineon plans major investment in new factory in Dresden Infineon is planning to continue expanding its 300-millimeter manufacturing capacity, to enable the expected acceleration in growth of analog/mixed-signal and power semiconductors.
Ad
Nexperia acquires Nowi Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries via the acquisition of Netherlands-based Nowi. The acquisition broadens Nexperia's portfolio of power management products to include energy harvesting solutions.
Ad
Ad
Aehr receives over $4 million in orders Aehr Test Systems has received USD 4.4 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for SiC power semiconductors for the EV market.
TSMC’s considering adding more capacity in Arizona According to reports, the Taiwanese semiconductor maker is constructing a building in Arizona, US, that may house its second chip facility.
Princeps invests in and expands anti-counterfeiting facilities Princeps, A UK-based accredited specialist distributor of obsolete and difficult-to-source electronic, electrical and e-mech components, has received renewed AS6081 accreditation following its relocation to larger premises.
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up part of the electronics laboratory in Istanbul Würth Elektronik eiSos in Turkey is working in cooperation with Cube Incubation in equipping an electronics workshop in Teknopark Istanbul.
An Isolated Power Module in a MicroModule Package
Semtech team up with Exeger to enable sustainable IoT tracking Semtech Corporation has entered into a collaboration with Swedish deep-tech company Exeger, a manufacturer of fully customisable solar cells.
ASLM plans to adjust capacity to meet future demand ASML has provided an updated view on demand outlook, its capacity plans and its business model.
US MEMS foundry raises $30 million in financing US MEMS specialist Atomica Corp has raised USD 30 million in Series C financing. The round was funded by Cerium Technology Ventures, Novo Tellus Capital Partners, and St. Cloud Capital.
Kyocera AVX officially opens new Thai manufacturing facility Kyocera AVX has completed the construction of its new Thai manufacturing facility for ceramic and tantalum capacitors.
Smoltek and YAGEO presents ultra-thin capacitors
Vishay acquires MaxPower for $50 million Vishay Intertechnology has acquired California-based fabless power semiconductor provide, MaxPower Semiconductor.
A2 Global Electronics achieves multiple certifications for Netherlands location A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2) says it has successfully achieved four certifications and one accreditation for its new testing lab and distribution center in the Netherlands.
Arrow expand RF connectivity offering with Sunway Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Sunway Communication, a developer and manufacturer of components and modules for RF connectivity applications. Arrow will offer and support the entire Sunway portfolio throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
1,300 Schaeffler jobs on the chopping block The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has decided on additional restructuring measures aimed primarily at boosting the competitiveness of its Automotive Technologies division.
ASE breaks ground on new chip assembly and testing plant Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has officially started the construction of a new semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Penang, Malaysia.
Paragon CEO's share package "hijacked" Klaus Dieter Frers, founder of automotive supplier paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and Managing Director of the general partner paragon GmbH, expects to lose his entire paragon share package soon.
Rebound Japan opens new Kansai office Rebound says that the investment in the new Kansai Office – located in Kyoto – will enable the company to be even more local to its customers and, as a result, service their requirements to higher levels.
ASMPT opens new Vietnam Hanoi office ASMPT has opened its new Hanoi office. According to the company, this is the industry's first customer advocacy center in Vietnam – providing support for both SEMI and SMT sales, service, applications, and training facilities.
KISS V4 ADL family: Kontron upgrades KISS rackmount series
The sale of Elmos 200mm fab has officially been blocked Dortmund-based Elmos’ 200mm wafer fab may not be sold to a Chinese investor. Germany’s federal cabinet prohibits the sale.
Chip shortage paves the way for fakes The flow of counterfeit components always tends to increase during times of shortage – something that the EU’s intellectual property office and Europol have noticed. What is evident is that the wrong component in the wrong system can result in big problems.
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-2
Ad
Ad