The AS6081 standard was created in 2012 by the global engineering association SAE International in response to a significant and increasing volume of fraudulent or counterfeit electronic parts entering the supply chain. It standardises practices to identify reliable sources, mitigate the risk of distributing fraudulent or counterfeit parts and control and report those suspect or confirmed items to the relevant authorities and potential users.

Following its recent relocation to larger premises, Princeps has invested further in its laboratory facilities and renewed its existing AS6081 certification to reflect its new location as required by the association, a press release reads.