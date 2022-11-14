Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up part of the electronics laboratory in Istanbul
Würth Elektronik eiSos in Turkey is working in cooperation with Cube Incubation in equipping an electronics workshop in Teknopark Istanbul.
At the "Incubation Center for Deep Tech Entrepreneurs," of the non-profit organisation Cube Incubation, more than 450 entrepreneurs and 14 universities are being supported in the development of new technologies and products. Würth Elektronik eiSos has been involved as a partner to developers and innovative start-ups for some time. By providing components, laboratory equipment, and expertise, innovative developments accelerate.
"The Incubation Center is an impressive facility and we are happy to participate in the electronics workshop of the institution with components, laboratory equipment and know-how. At Würth Elektronik eiSos in Turkey, we have already supported many university teams, and we look forward to supporting many more innovative projects and start-up companies in this cooperation with Teknopark," says Ahmet Çakır, General Manager of Würth Elektronik eiSos in Turkey in a press release.
The Incubation Center's electronics workshop was officially opened on October 19, 2022.
