© otnaydur dreamstime.com

By combining Semtech’s LoRa Edge asset management platform with Exeger’s Powerfoyle solar cell technology, the companies are extending the battery life of asset tracking and environmental sensing devices.

Semtech’s LoRa Edge scans GNSS satellites as well as Wi-Fi SSIDs and partitions the processing between IoT devices and the LoRa Cloud to determine location. Exeger’s Powerfoyle is flexible and durable and can be integrated seamlessly into any electronics device. The solar cell technology converts all forms of light to charge and power devices with energy.

“Coupling the benefits of Powerfoyle with the ultra-low power capabilities of Semtech’s LoRa devices will provide IoT applications with an extended or even unlimited battery life,” says Dr. Oscar Hemberg, chief product integration officer at Exeger, in a press release. “Together, we move one step closer to energy independence through more sustainable products powered with clean, endless energy.”

The Powerfoyle material integrates into IoT sensors with Semtech’s LoRa Edge chip-to-Cloud platform with the goal to create a new standard for environmentally friendly platforms for the IoT industry. Combining both technologies is expected to spur a world of new solar-powered tracking applications for geolocation use cases, including indoor and outdoor asset tracking.