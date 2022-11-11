© ASML

ASML says that while the current macro environment creates near-term uncertainties, the company expects longer-term demand and capacity to show healthy growth.

The company points to the ongoing expansion of application space and industry innovation which are expected to continue to fuel growth across semiconductor markets.

Strong growth rates across markets, continued innovation, more foundry competition and technological sovereignty drive an increased demand at advanced and mature nodes, which is expected to require wafer capacity additions.

"We plan to adjust our capacity to meet future demand, preparing for cyclicality while sharing risks and rewards fairly with all stakeholders," the company states in an update.

ASML plans to increase its annual capacity to 90 EUV and 600 DUV systems (2025-2026), while also ramping up High-NA EUV capacity to 20 systems (2027-2028).

"Our continued investments in technology leadership have created significant shareholder value. Growth in semiconductor end markets and increasing lithography intensity on future nodes fuel demand for our products and services," the update reads.

These new developments and plans have resulted in updated scenarios for the company's future growth – which means that ASML now expects s substantial growth opportunity.

For 2025, the company now expects annual revenue between approximately EUR 30 billion and EUR 40 billion with a gross margin between approximately 54% and 56%. For 2030, ASML targets annual revenue between approximately USD 44 billion and USD 60 billion with a gross margin between approximately 56% and 60%.