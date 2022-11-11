© Atomica Corp

Atomica says that the new financing will allow the company to expand its foundry capabilities, advance MEMS technologies, and support domestic production of biochips, sensors, and photonic circuits.

"As highlighted by the recently passed CHIPS Act, the U.S. must re-establish leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, including MEMS semiconductor chips for emerging applications such as genomics, cell therapies, molecular diagnostics, IoT sensing, and autonomous vehicles,” says Atomica CEO, Eric Sigler, in a press release. “We are pleased to garner the support of new capital partners St. Cloud and Novo Tellus, as well as the continued commitment of Cerium. These investments aid our efforts to grow and protect domestic U.S. manufacturing of MEMS and related semiconductor technologies.”

Atomica operates out of its 130,000 square feet manufacturing campus – which includes a 30,000 square foot class 100 cleanroom – in Santa Barbara, California.