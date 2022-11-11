© Kyocera AVX

The company's new, USD 300 million, flagship facility in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, provides Kyocera AVX with 1.2 million square feet of design, manufacturing, testing, storage, and distribution space, according to a press release.

The new Kyocera AVX manufacturing site consists of three separate buildings housing manufacturing and office spaces.

The construction process of the Nakhon Ratchasima facility began in 2019 and took more than six million man-hours to complete.