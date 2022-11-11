Kyocera AVX officially opens new Thai manufacturing facility
Kyocera AVX has completed the construction of its new Thai manufacturing facility for ceramic and tantalum capacitors.
The company's new, USD 300 million, flagship facility in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, provides Kyocera AVX with 1.2 million square feet of design, manufacturing, testing, storage, and distribution space, according to a press release.
The new Kyocera AVX manufacturing site consists of three separate buildings housing manufacturing and office spaces.
The construction process of the Nakhon Ratchasima facility began in 2019 and took more than six million man-hours to complete.
“We are proud to announce the completion of our new ceramic and tantalum capacitor manufacturing facility in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand,” says Jeff Schmersal, President, Kyocera AVX, in the press release. “The new facility represents an investment of more than $300 million USD and the achievement of a safe and sustainable manufacturing and distribution site that will further strengthen our commitment to supporting local economies, developing competitive, cutting-edge component solutions for an extensive range of electronic applications, and further expand the global production of our best-in-class products.”