The purchase price was comprised of cash consideration of USD 50.0 million as well as contingent payments of up to USD 57.5 million that will be payable based on the achievement of certain technology milestones. MaxPower will be incorporated into Vishay’s MOSFETs segment.

“As Vishay orients the company for growth, innovation will play an important role, and we plan to intensify business development activities focused on acquiring technologies that offer attractive opportunities to expand our product portfolio and strengthen our competitive positioning,” says Marc Zandman, Executive Chair of the Board, in a press release. “Importantly, this acquisition will enable Vishay to support customers’ advanced development of high voltage electrification applications thereby opening the door for us to provide them with our entire portfolio of products.”

Through the acquisition, Vishay also gets access to MaxPower's IP portfolio of over 100 patents, its SiC product development includes both trench and planar technologies from 650V to 1,700V targeting automotive and industrial applications.