© ra2studio dreamstime.com

The new testing lab and distribution center is now certified and accredited according to ISO 9001:2015, ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014, AS9120:2016, AS6171 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 is a multi-industry standard to manage electrostatic discharge (ESD) control systems. The AS9120:2016 standard defines the requirements for distributor’s quality management systems serving the aviation, space, and defense industries. ISO/IEC 17025:2017 specifies general requirements for tests and calibrations, including sampling. It covers testing and calibration quality systems using standard and laboratory-developed or modified methods. AS6171 ensures consistency across the supply chain for test techniques and requirements based on the assessed risk associated with the application, component, supplier, and other relevant risk factors.