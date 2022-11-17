Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products | November 17, 2022

Ambarella and INVO Tech Deliver Driver and Occupant Monitoring System

INVO Tech’s Cockpit Super Sensory Interactive System, based on Ambarella’s CV25AQ AI Perception System-on-Chip, has been mass-produced and delivered on GAC Motor SUVs.

This is a product release announcement by Ambarella. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Ambarella, Inc., an edge AI semiconductor company, and Suzhou INVO Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as “INVO Tech”), a progressive intelligent driving customized system supplier, today announced that INVO Tech’s Cockpit Super Sensory Interactive System based on the Ambarella CV25AQ AI perception system-on-chip (SoC), has been mass-produced and delivered on the GAC Motor SUVs. This cooperation makes driving safer by bringing multi-sensor perception technology to vehicle smart cockpits.

As GAC’s first self-developed hybrid SUV model, the Emkoo is equipped with the GAC Mega Wave Power Hybrid GMC 2.0. The maximum range of the Emkoo is 1,711 kilometers, and the fuel consumption for 100 kilometers is only 3.2L. With its youthful fashion and intelligent technology, this SUV targets young customers such as Generation Z. This model has a trendy design that looks sci-fi and avant-garde, with a variety of trims to choose from, and is favored by young customers.

The Emkoo SUV’s smart hardware configuration is based on GAC Motor’s in-house, full-stack smart driving technology platform. Based on years of experience in computer vision and image perception, INVO Tech, together with GAC Motor and Ambarella, have developed the Super Sensory Cockpit Interactive System. This system uses a single CV25AQ AI SoC from Ambarella, and integrates one 2 megapixel (MP) driver monitoring system (DMS) camera, one front occupant monitoring system (OMS) camera, two rear OMS cameras, and one “life monitoring” radar, along with a comprehensive layout of other integrated sensing technologies. The DMS camera uses OMNIVISION’s IR sensor to sense the driver’s behavior and status in all directions and scenarios. The OMS camera uses OMNIVISION’s RGB-IR sensors, which are deployed in the ceiling lights and left and right B-pillars to ensure there are no blind spots in the cabin. The combined DMS and OMS cameras can not only track the driver’s status and provide fatigue alerts, but can also track rear passengers to help make driving safer and easier.

Through this hardware configuration, INVO Tech, in conjunction with upstream and downstream ecosystem partners, has developed functions such as Face ID, along with the detection of driver fatigue, smoking, phone calls, gender and age, as well as the recognition of moods, gestures, signs, and other indicators to provide a super-sensory interactive experience. Examples of the functions this system provides include driver fatigue warnings, music volume reduction during phone calls, automatic window roll down when smoking, infotainment gesture control, auto-generated mood-based music playlists, and child monitoring. INVO Tech plans to continue increasing its partner investments and collaborations to create diversified products that promote the development of autonomous driving technologies. The advanced algorithms in this project are powered by Ambarella’s CVflow® AI engine inside its CV25AQ SoC.

INVO Tech’s cockpit visual perception system based on Ambarella’s CV25AQ SoC and related products have been mass-produced on GAC vehicle models. The CV25AQ is an automotive grade AI perception SoC from Ambarella that uses advanced 10nm process technology. It provides high AI performance and low power consumption, and is a proven technology that is mature and stable. It is popular in a wide variety of AI computer vision applications, and has industry-leading performance advantages and very low power consumption.

In addition to its AI capabilities, Ambarella’s CV25AQ SoC integrates an industry-leading ISP with excellent image quality. It supports a wide variety of different CMOS image sensors (e.g., monochrome, RGBIR, RGGB), and includes features such as accurate CMOS image sensor synchronization and exposure control to avoid interference from the multi-camera infrared lights in DMS/OMS systems. These image quality advantages also help visual perception algorithms achieve greater accuracy using the CV25AQ’s AI engine.

INVO Tech’s Cockpit Super Sensory Interactive System complies with Euro NCAP 2025 standards. This means that it can perform reliable visual processing in complex lighting conditions to ensure the safety of the driver and the passengers. The CV25AQ’s software also includes fault tolerance for unexpected interruptions in the camera signal and general fault handling, which meets the system’s ASIL functional safety requirements.

The collaboration between Ambarella and INVO Tech in the Cockpit Super Sensory Interactive System has made smart vehicles safer and better. In particular, the companies have further improved the safety of smart cockpits. They plan to continue their collaborations, in support of making vehicles safer.

Micron cuts back on production and Capex In a response to current market conditions, Micron is reducing DRAM and NAND wafer starts by approximately 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
South Korea to get ASML's new hub The Dutch semiconductor production equipment maker ASML will open a new support hub in South Korea.
Berkshire Hathaway buys stake in TSMC Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has disclosed a USD 4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
Lam Research acquires SEMSYSCO Lam Research Corp. announced that it has completed the acquisition of SEMSYSCO GmbH, a global provider of wet processing semiconductor equipment from Gruenwald Equity and other investors.
Ad
STMicro powers secure, contactless convenience in Google Pixel 7
Ad
Ad
RF demystified – understanding wave reflections Question: Wave reflections—why are they important to understand in RF designs?
Serbia likely to get new EV battery gigafactory InoBat Auto has signed protocols and declarations of intent with the Government of the Republic of Serbia for the construction of a new gigafactory in Serbia.
Infineon and Stellantis sign MoU on multi-year delivery of SiC chips nfineon Technologies AG and the global automaker Stellantis have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding as a first step towards a potential multi-year supply cooperation for silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors.
RS Group signs £400 million refinanced loan RS Group plc has signed a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) to "further strengthen the company’s commitment to its 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) action plan", a press release states.
TI with new product distribution centre in Germany New location is aimed at supporting the company's growing European customer base, with same-day and next-day deliveries by the end of 2024.
Infineon launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications
Infineon plans major investment in new factory in Dresden Infineon is planning to continue expanding its 300-millimeter manufacturing capacity, to enable the expected acceleration in growth of analog/mixed-signal and power semiconductors.
Nexperia acquires Nowi Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries via the acquisition of Netherlands-based Nowi. The acquisition broadens Nexperia's portfolio of power management products to include energy harvesting solutions.
Aehr receives over $4 million in orders Aehr Test Systems has received USD 4.4 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for SiC power semiconductors for the EV market.
TSMC’s considering adding more capacity in Arizona According to reports, the Taiwanese semiconductor maker is constructing a building in Arizona, US, that may house its second chip facility.
Princeps invests in and expands anti-counterfeiting facilities Princeps, A UK-based accredited specialist distributor of obsolete and difficult-to-source electronic, electrical and e-mech components, has received renewed AS6081 accreditation following its relocation to larger premises.
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up part of the electronics laboratory in Istanbul Würth Elektronik eiSos in Turkey is working in cooperation with Cube Incubation in equipping an electronics workshop in Teknopark Istanbul.
An Isolated Power Module in a MicroModule Package
Semtech team up with Exeger to enable sustainable IoT tracking Semtech Corporation has entered into a collaboration with Swedish deep-tech company Exeger, a manufacturer of fully customisable solar cells.
ASLM plans to adjust capacity to meet future demand ASML has provided an updated view on demand outlook, its capacity plans and its business model.
US MEMS foundry raises $30 million in financing US MEMS specialist Atomica Corp has raised USD 30 million in Series C financing. The round was funded by Cerium Technology Ventures, Novo Tellus Capital Partners, and St. Cloud Capital.
Kyocera AVX officially opens new Thai manufacturing facility Kyocera AVX has completed the construction of its new Thai manufacturing facility for ceramic and tantalum capacitors.
Smoltek and YAGEO presents ultra-thin capacitors
Vishay acquires MaxPower for $50 million Vishay Intertechnology has acquired California-based fabless power semiconductor provide, MaxPower Semiconductor.
A2 Global Electronics achieves multiple certifications for Netherlands location A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2) says it has successfully achieved four certifications and one accreditation for its new testing lab and distribution center in the Netherlands.
Arrow expand RF connectivity offering with Sunway Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Sunway Communication, a developer and manufacturer of components and modules for RF connectivity applications. Arrow will offer and support the entire Sunway portfolio throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-2
Ad
Ad