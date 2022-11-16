Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products | November 16, 2022

STMicro powers secure, contactless convenience in Google Pixel 7

ST54K single-chip NFC controller and secure element combines with Thales secure OS for superior performance in embedded SIM, transit ticketing, and digital car-key applications

This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed that its ST54K IC is handling control and security for contactless NFC communication in the newly launched Google Pixel 7 smartphone.

Chosen by Google’s designers, ST’s device combines NFC control and a certified Secure Element in a single chip that saves space and simplifies handset design. Containing proprietary technologies that enhance NFC contactless sensitivity, the ST54K was selected to ensure the most reliable connectivity, deliver excellent contactless user experiences, and ensure the highest contactless transaction security.

For Google’s Pixel 7, ST has combined the ST54K with the mobile secure operating system (OS) by Thales. The OS meets the highest security industry standards and supports convergence of the embedded SIM (eSIM) with other secure NFC applications into the same ST54K secure element.

“Google chose the ST54K for its excellent performance, low power, and robust security that meets the highest CC EAL5+ assurance. As a result, it ensures the best possible user experience and protection for contactless transactions", comments Marie-France Li-Saï Florentin, Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group Vice President, Secure Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics.

“The combination of ST’s ST54K with our secure OS and personalization capabilities provides a certified and evolutive solution for smartphones to support diverse digital services. These include embedded SIM for instant connectivity, and digital wallet services, such as transit ticketing and digital car keys. It is also the first in the Android ecosystem to support the eSIM Multiple Enabled Profiles", added Emmanuel Unguran, SVP Mobile Connectivity Solutions, Thales.

Google Pixel 7 arrived in the marketplace on October 7. ST’s ST54K single-chip NFC controller and secure element, combined with Thales’ secure OS, now represents a proven solution for reliable and high-performing contactless functionality in Android handsets and is available to all OEMs without restriction.

STMicro powers secure, contactless convenience in Google Pixel 7
RF demystified – understanding wave reflections Question: Wave reflections—why are they important to understand in RF designs?
Serbia likely to get new EV battery gigafactory InoBat Auto has signed protocols and declarations of intent with the Government of the Republic of Serbia for the construction of a new gigafactory in Serbia.
Infineon and Stellantis sign MoU on multi-year delivery of SiC chips nfineon Technologies AG and the global automaker Stellantis have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding as a first step towards a potential multi-year supply cooperation for silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors.
Ad
RS Group signs £400 million refinanced loan RS Group plc has signed a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) to "further strengthen the company’s commitment to its 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) action plan", a press release states.
Ad
Ad
TI with new product distribution centre in Germany New location is aimed at supporting the company's growing European customer base, with same-day and next-day deliveries by the end of 2024.
Infineon launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications
Infineon plans major investment in new factory in Dresden Infineon is planning to continue expanding its 300-millimeter manufacturing capacity, to enable the expected acceleration in growth of analog/mixed-signal and power semiconductors.
Nexperia acquires Nowi Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries via the acquisition of Netherlands-based Nowi. The acquisition broadens Nexperia's portfolio of power management products to include energy harvesting solutions.
Aehr receives over $4 million in orders Aehr Test Systems has received USD 4.4 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for SiC power semiconductors for the EV market.
TSMC’s considering adding more capacity in Arizona According to reports, the Taiwanese semiconductor maker is constructing a building in Arizona, US, that may house its second chip facility.
Princeps invests in and expands anti-counterfeiting facilities Princeps, A UK-based accredited specialist distributor of obsolete and difficult-to-source electronic, electrical and e-mech components, has received renewed AS6081 accreditation following its relocation to larger premises.
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up part of the electronics laboratory in Istanbul Würth Elektronik eiSos in Turkey is working in cooperation with Cube Incubation in equipping an electronics workshop in Teknopark Istanbul.
An Isolated Power Module in a MicroModule Package
Semtech team up with Exeger to enable sustainable IoT tracking Semtech Corporation has entered into a collaboration with Swedish deep-tech company Exeger, a manufacturer of fully customisable solar cells.
ASLM plans to adjust capacity to meet future demand ASML has provided an updated view on demand outlook, its capacity plans and its business model.
US MEMS foundry raises $30 million in financing US MEMS specialist Atomica Corp has raised USD 30 million in Series C financing. The round was funded by Cerium Technology Ventures, Novo Tellus Capital Partners, and St. Cloud Capital.
Kyocera AVX officially opens new Thai manufacturing facility Kyocera AVX has completed the construction of its new Thai manufacturing facility for ceramic and tantalum capacitors.
Smoltek and YAGEO presents ultra-thin capacitors
Vishay acquires MaxPower for $50 million Vishay Intertechnology has acquired California-based fabless power semiconductor provide, MaxPower Semiconductor.
A2 Global Electronics achieves multiple certifications for Netherlands location A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2) says it has successfully achieved four certifications and one accreditation for its new testing lab and distribution center in the Netherlands.
Arrow expand RF connectivity offering with Sunway Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Sunway Communication, a developer and manufacturer of components and modules for RF connectivity applications. Arrow will offer and support the entire Sunway portfolio throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
1,300 Schaeffler jobs on the chopping block The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has decided on additional restructuring measures aimed primarily at boosting the competitiveness of its Automotive Technologies division.
ASE breaks ground on new chip assembly and testing plant Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has officially started the construction of a new semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Penang, Malaysia.
Paragon CEO's share package "hijacked" Klaus Dieter Frers, founder of automotive supplier paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and Managing Director of the general partner paragon GmbH, expects to lose his entire paragon share package soon.
Rebound Japan opens new Kansai office Rebound says that the investment in the new Kansai Office – located in Kyoto – will enable the company to be even more local to its customers and, as a result, service their requirements to higher levels.
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-1
Ad
Ad