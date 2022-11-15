Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products | November 15, 2022

Infineon launches XMC7000 series for industrial applications

Infineon Technologies AG launches the XMC7000 microcontroller (MCU) family for advanced industrial applications including industrial drives, electrical vehicle (EV) charging, two-wheel electrical vehicles and robotics.

This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The XMC7000 series offers single and dual core options of 350-MHz 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M7 and a 100-MHz 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M0+, up to 8 MB of embedded flash and 1 MB of on-chip SRAM. The products operate from 2.7 to 5.5 V and achieve full specification from -40°C to 125°C.

“Today’s modern industrial devices require increased compute performance and peripherals without compromising quality and robustness. Infineon’s new XMC7000 devices delivers on these requirements, specifically with the company’s system level expertise with software and tools for the industrial market. As a leader in microcontrollers, we are excited to extend this new family with innovative features for tomorrow’s industrial applications,” said Steve Tateosian, Vice President of IoT, Compute and Wireless Business Unit of Infineon.

Infineon’s XMC7000 family is an extension of the industrial control focused XMC family of MCUs with the new XMC7100 and XMC7200. The Infineon XMC7100 includes 4 MB Flash, 768 kB RAM and 250 MHz single or dual-core in different QFP packages (100, 144 or 176 pins) or 272-pin BGA package. The Infineon XMC7200 includes 8 MB Flash, 1 MB RAM, 350 MHz single- or dual-core in a 176-pin QFP or 272-pin BGA package.

About the Infineon XMC7000 family

The XMC7000 is the latest device in Infineon’s industrial microcontroller portfolio, equipped with peripherals such as CAN FD, TCPWM and Gigabit Ethernet, to increase flexibility and to offer added value to the designer. The XMC7000 architecture is built on a low-power, robust 40 nm embedded flash process technology and offers best-in-class compute performance addressing high-end industrial applications.

Infineon’s new family of MCUs offers both single- and dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M7 options, supported by an Arm® Cortex®-M0+ enabling designers to optimize their end products to meet the dynamic and demanding business conditions of industrial applications. The advanced peripheral set and robust security features make it attractive to customers, who need a high-quality MCU platform. It is able to operate in harsh environments with a temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, and it is ideal for power-critical applications based on its low-power modes, down to 8 μA. The flexible XMC7000 comes in four package and pin types with 17 part number variants to meet various design requirements.

Compatible with Infineon’s latest ModusToolbox™ 3.0 development platform, the XMC7000 devices allow developers a unique experience for a variety of use cases including industrial, robotics, EV charging and other applications. In addition to XMC7000, Infineon ModusToolbox 3.0 is also compatible for embedded applications using Infineon products including PSoC™, AIROC™ Wi-Fi, AIROC Bluetooth®, and EZ-PD™ PMG1 microcontrollers. ModusToolbox 3.0 can be downloaded here.

Availability

Infineon’s XMC700 family is available now and will be shown at electronica 2022. More information about the complete solution is available at www.infineon.com/XMC7000.

More information about Infineon’s contribution to energy efficiency: www.infineon.com/green-energy

Aehr receives over $4 million in orders Aehr Test Systems has received USD 4.4 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for SiC power semiconductors for the EV market.
TSMC’s considering adding more capacity in Arizona According to reports, the Taiwanese semiconductor maker is constructing a building in Arizona, US, that may house its second chip facility.
Princeps invests in and expands anti-counterfeiting facilities Princeps, A UK-based accredited specialist distributor of obsolete and difficult-to-source electronic, electrical and e-mech components, has received renewed AS6081 accreditation following its relocation to larger premises.
Würth Elektronik eiSos sets up part of the electronics laboratory in Istanbul Würth Elektronik eiSos in Turkey is working in cooperation with Cube Incubation in equipping an electronics workshop in Teknopark Istanbul.
Ad
An Isolated Power Module in a MicroModule Package
Ad
Semtech team up with Exeger to enable sustainable IoT tracking Semtech Corporation has entered into a collaboration with Swedish deep-tech company Exeger, a manufacturer of fully customisable solar cells.
ASLM plans to adjust capacity to meet future demand ASML has provided an updated view on demand outlook, its capacity plans and its business model.
US MEMS foundry raises $30 million in financing US MEMS specialist Atomica Corp has raised USD 30 million in Series C financing. The round was funded by Cerium Technology Ventures, Novo Tellus Capital Partners, and St. Cloud Capital.
Kyocera AVX officially opens new Thai manufacturing facility Kyocera AVX has completed the construction of its new Thai manufacturing facility for ceramic and tantalum capacitors.
Smoltek and YAGEO presents ultra-thin capacitors
Vishay acquires MaxPower for $50 million Vishay Intertechnology has acquired California-based fabless power semiconductor provide, MaxPower Semiconductor.
A2 Global Electronics achieves multiple certifications for Netherlands location A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2) says it has successfully achieved four certifications and one accreditation for its new testing lab and distribution center in the Netherlands.
Arrow expand RF connectivity offering with Sunway Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Sunway Communication, a developer and manufacturer of components and modules for RF connectivity applications. Arrow will offer and support the entire Sunway portfolio throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
1,300 Schaeffler jobs on the chopping block The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has decided on additional restructuring measures aimed primarily at boosting the competitiveness of its Automotive Technologies division.
ASE breaks ground on new chip assembly and testing plant Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has officially started the construction of a new semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Penang, Malaysia.
Paragon CEO's share package "hijacked" Klaus Dieter Frers, founder of automotive supplier paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and Managing Director of the general partner paragon GmbH, expects to lose his entire paragon share package soon.
Rebound Japan opens new Kansai office Rebound says that the investment in the new Kansai Office – located in Kyoto – will enable the company to be even more local to its customers and, as a result, service their requirements to higher levels.
ASMPT opens new Vietnam Hanoi office ASMPT has opened its new Hanoi office. According to the company, this is the industry's first customer advocacy center in Vietnam – providing support for both SEMI and SMT sales, service, applications, and training facilities.
KISS V4 ADL family: Kontron upgrades KISS rackmount series
The sale of Elmos 200mm fab has officially been blocked Dortmund-based Elmos’ 200mm wafer fab may not be sold to a Chinese investor. Germany’s federal cabinet prohibits the sale.
Chip shortage paves the way for fakes The flow of counterfeit components always tends to increase during times of shortage – something that the EU’s intellectual property office and Europol have noticed. What is evident is that the wrong component in the wrong system can result in big problems.
Hella expands network with two development sites in Romania Automotive supplier Hella, operating under the FORVIA umbrella brand, is further expanding its European research and development network in the electronics area with two new development sites in the major Romanian cities of Iași and Oradea.
Quest Global acquires product design house Adept Global engineering services firm, Quest Global, is acquiring Indian product design house Adept, adding robust capabilities in the semiconductor, automotive, and hi-tech verticals to its operations.
$100 million earmarked to enhance Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem Arizona governor Doug Ducey has announced a historic USD 100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in the sector.
Navitas and Avnet Silica to expand market for advanced GaN power ICs Avnet Silica and GaN power IC specialist, Navitas Semiconductor are cooperating to grow the market in Europe for Navitas' GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology.
Renesas Ready Partner Network now extends across all Renesas MCUs and MPUs
Load more news
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-2
Ad
Ad