The semiconductor industry has experienced rapid growth driven by demands from 5G, AI, high-performance computing and automotive electronic developments – and with that, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) manufacturing continues to be a critical link in the global electronics supply chain.

The new facility at ASE Malaysia (ASEM) will comprise two buildings – named plants 4 and 5 – with a built-up area of 982,000 square feet, located in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone.

The company states in a press release that it will invest USD 300 million over a period of 5 years to expand its production floor space, procure advanced equipment, and train and develop more engineering talent. According to the current schedule, the new facility is expected to be completed in 2025 and is said to create 2,700 additional jobs.

Together with plants 4 and 5, ASEM will have a total of 2 million square feet of floor space, which is a two-fold increase from the current floor space. High-demand packaging product types including copper clip and image sensors will be the core focus of the new facility.