© Rebound Electronics

“The investment in Rebound Japan’s second office and the hiring of additional local staff in Kyoto is a testament to the confidence Rebound Group has in Masa San’s Leadership and the excellent team he is building to service Japanese customers to the highest possible levels,” says Grant Fairbairn, VP Asia, in a press release.

Rebound Japan launched back in June 2019. After an extensive search Rebound recruited Masa to found the company and lead the long-term strategy.