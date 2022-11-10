© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Business | November 10, 2022
ASMPT opens new Vietnam Hanoi office
ASMPT has opened its new Hanoi office. According to the company, this is the industry's first customer advocacy center in Vietnam – providing support for both SEMI and SMT sales, service, applications, and training facilities.
Since the establishment of the first ASMPT office in Vietnam in 2016, the number of employees there has grown from 4 to an impressive total of 55 today.
"Vietnam is positioning itself well to serve the global market, being home to many thriving local and international companies in the high-tech manufacturing space. The new Vietnam customer advocacy center we are officially opening today brings together both our Semiconductor and SMT Solutions teams under one roof, providing an ASMPT ‘one-stop’ location for all our solutions and for all our customers in Vietnam," says ASMPT Group CEO Robin Ng, in a press release.
The sale of Elmos 200mm fab has officially been blocked Dortmund-based Elmos’ 200mm wafer fab may not be sold to a Chinese investor. Germany’s federal cabinet prohibits the sale.
Chip shortage paves the way for fakes The flow of counterfeit components always tends to increase during times of shortage – something that the EU’s intellectual property office and Europol have noticed. What is evident is that the wrong component in the wrong system can result in big problems.
Hella expands network with two development sites in Romania Automotive supplier Hella, operating under the FORVIA umbrella brand, is further expanding its European research and development network in the electronics area with two new development sites in the major Romanian cities of Iași and Oradea.
Quest Global acquires product design house Adept Global engineering services firm, Quest Global, is acquiring Indian product design house Adept, adding robust capabilities in the semiconductor, automotive, and hi-tech verticals to its operations.
$100 million earmarked to enhance Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem Arizona governor Doug Ducey has announced a historic USD 100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in the sector.
Navitas and Avnet Silica to expand market for advanced GaN power ICs Avnet Silica and GaN power IC specialist, Navitas Semiconductor are cooperating to grow the market in Europe for Navitas' GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology.
BOE becomes largest shareholder in HC Semitek BOE has become the largest shareholder in HC Semitek following a RMB 2.1 billion (EUR 289.5 million) capital investment deal, and they are now in a partnership with respect to the development of Micro/Mini LED businesses.
Lithuania to get chipmaking support from Taiwan Taiwan, will contribute more than 10 million euros to chip manufacturing in Lithuania, the head of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius said on Monday.
German components distribution continues to grow While incoming orders continue to normalize, sales of components distributors (according to FBDi e.V.) benefit from a strong summer quarter with 44% growth. Inflation and the weak euro contribute to surge.
Sale of Elmos wafer fab in jeopardy The sale of Dortmund-based Elmos' wafer fab to Silex Microsystems will most likely be blocked.
Jenoptik further expands photonics manufacturing capacity Germany's Jenoptik is expanding its operations in the US. The company is adding 7,110 square feet of manufacturing space to its facility in Jupiter, Florida to meet the demand for advanced photonic solutions.
Global wafer shipments expected to set new record in 2022 Global silicon wafer shipments are projected to increase 4.8% year-over-year in 2022 to a record high of nearly 14,700 millions of square inches (MSI), SEMI reports.
3D-Micromac receives order for multiple systems German laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser system provider, 3D-Micromac AG, says that an optical solutions provider has purchased multiple microMIRA Laser Lift-Off (LLO) systems for use in the production of microLED devices.
White Horse Laboratories opens first US-based testing facility Electronics testing and quality control specialist White Horse Laboratories has officially opened its new Jack Kilby Testing Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
SkyWater and BRIDG completes phase one of government-funded program SkyWater Technology and BRIDG have completed phase one of a DoD-funded Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) technology development program.
Even more Asian orders for Mycronic systems The Swedish company says that it has received an order for two Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an unnamed existing customer in Asia.
Murata breaks ground on new Chinese production building Murata says that its subsidiary, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., has started the construction of a new production building – and associated buildings – in Wuxi, China.
BAE Systems awarded £80M in Typhoon support contracts BAE Systems says it will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years.
Samsung starts mass production of 8th-gen V-NAND Samsung Electronics says that it has started mass producing a 1-terabit triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with, what the company claims to be, the industry’s highest bit density.
Navitas and VREMT opens joint R&D lab Navitas Semiconductor, a pure-play, next-gen power semiconductor company, and VREMT, a supplier of electric powertrain, are opening a joint R&D power semiconductor laboratory to accelerate EV power-system development.
