© kritchanut dreamstime.com

With locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vizag and clients across India, China and the United States, the acquisition of Adept expands Quest Global's footprint in India and strengthens its global presence. This transaction also accelerates Quest Global's growth by scaling its operations and advancing its capabilities.

In particular, the company brings strong capabilities that will enable Quest Global to add significant capacity to its semiconductor offerings.

"At Quest Global, we strive to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems – and today's news moves us one step further on that journey," says Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, Quest Global, in a press release. "Together, we will accelerate digital engineering capabilities to service the fast-growing semiconductor industry."

Founded in 2011, Adept is a full-service IC design firm that specialises in team augmentation, turnkey solutions for end-to-end chip design, and product lifecycle management.