Navitas and Avnet Silica to expand market for advanced GaN power ICs
Avnet Silica and GaN power IC specialist, Navitas Semiconductor are cooperating to grow the market in Europe for Navitas' GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology.
The two companies say that they will work closely together to deliver their combined complementary know-how to bring a high level of support and expertise to customers across the EMEA region.
“We chose to work with Avnet Silica as one of the premier experts in semiconductor distribution in Europe,” says David Carroll, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Navitas, in a press release. “The combination of our highly differentiated solutions together with Avnet Silica’s expertise in technology markets will further support designers and engineers to meet ever more stringent efficiency and size requirements and regulations. With our highly experienced technical team and our European applications lab, together, we can support customers with the best possible solutions and fastest time-to-market.”
GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that is growing in importance because of its ability to offer significantly improved performance over conventional silicon semiconductors, while also reducing the energy and physical space needed to deliver that performance.
“Navitas’ unique GaN technology and its world-renowned monolithically integrated gate driver and feature set will significantly expand our ‘SILICA’ wide-band-gap semiconductor portfolio,” adds Gilles Beltran, President Avnet Silica. “Navitas has a depth of expertise in power semiconductors that is unrivalled across the industry for this kind of advanced technology. We envisage this cooperation will bring huge benefits for customers operating at the cutting edge of power system architectures in a wide selection of applications.”