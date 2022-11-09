© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

The two companies say that they will work closely together to deliver their combined complementary know-how to bring a high level of support and expertise to customers across the EMEA region.

“We chose to work with Avnet Silica as one of the premier experts in semiconductor distribution in Europe,” says David Carroll, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Navitas, in a press release. “The combination of our highly differentiated solutions together with Avnet Silica’s expertise in technology markets will further support designers and engineers to meet ever more stringent efficiency and size requirements and regulations. With our highly experienced technical team and our European applications lab, together, we can support customers with the best possible solutions and fastest time-to-market.”

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that is growing in importance because of its ability to offer significantly improved performance over conventional silicon semiconductors, while also reducing the energy and physical space needed to deliver that performance.