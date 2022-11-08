© Melexis - for illustrative purposes only

According to Eric Huang, head of the representative office, Taiwan's Industrial Technology and Research Institute will work with Lithuanian electronics manufacturer Teltonika, to develop semiconductor technology capabilities locally in the country, Reuters reports.

In November of last year, Lithuania allowed Taiwan to create a de facto embassy in the country, upsetting China, which regards the democratically run island as its own territory.

“This is not a transaction (in exchange of Lithuania allowing opening of the office). It is because Taiwan would like to work with Lithuania together to strengthen the resilience of our democratic supply chain in the face of coercion by autocracies,” Huang said according to the Reuters report.

The Chinese foreign ministry responded to the news on Tuesday, stating that the country is committed to firmly oppose any attempts by Taiwan to collaborate with other forces and achieve independence, Reuters reports in a separate article.