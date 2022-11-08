© Elmos

According to ministry sources, Germany's economy ministry has advised the cabinet that the government prevent China from acquiring Elmos' chip facility because it would be a threat to the country's security, Reuters reports.

The source stated further that actions such as an injunction, would be insufficient to address the identified risks.

Elmos issued a statement on Monday already saying that the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) had informed the parties involved that the sale of the wafer fab to Silex Microsystems would most likely be prohibited.

"This a new development, as until today, the BMWK had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved," the statement reads.

Would the sale be prohibited, the sale of the wafer production site to Silex Microsystems cannot be completed.