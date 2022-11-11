The goal is to be able to accept volume orders for these capacitors, based on Smoltek’s patent protected nanotechnology, by the end of 2024.

Smoltek will participate, together with YAGEO, in their exhibition stand at the international electronics conference and trade fair Electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany, 15-18 November. Electronica and SEMICON Europe are co-located this year, and together they form the largest event for electronics manufacturers in Europe.

“By participating at this event together with our collaboration partner YAGEO, we are able to increase the awareness of Smoltek’s revolutionary nanotechnology platform and our upcoming joint product family of ultra-thin capacitors,” says Håkan Persson, CEO of Smoltek’s Group CEO and President of Smoltek Semi.

The goal of the collaboration is to commercialize Smoltek’s technology by integrating it into YAGEO’s product flow and marketing channels. This creates an optimal way to market, mass production and a global sales network, while the capacitor technology is at the same time introduced to additional semiconductor manufacturers, which strengthens Smoltek’s position and opportunities to initiate more commercial partnerships based on the company’s technology platform.

Dr. Philip Lessner, Senior Vice President of YAGEO Group states, “This partnership is an excellent opportunity to commercialize a new technology that will be used in capacitors for applications where space is at a premium and high capacitance density is required.”

“By initiating conversations with potential customers already at the current stage, we can ensure that the first product, for which we plan to be able to accept volume orders by the end of 2024, has an optimal design and performance in line with market demands. It is also clear that YAGEO shares our strong confidence in Smoltek’s technology platform, and that we together have excellent opportunities to claim a significant share of a global billion-dollar market,” Håkan Persson concludes.