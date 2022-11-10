As of now, the industrial rackmount systems in 1U, 2U and 4U formats will be equipped with motherboards developed and manufactured in Germany based on the latest 12th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors, boasting higher performance, increased reliability and better energy efficiency. Their resistance to high temperatures and shock and vibration, combined with high performance and extensive storage capabilities, make the KISS V4 rackmount systems ideal for use in demanding industrial environments and performance-hungry applications.



The powerful systems of the KISS V4 ADL series are based on Kontron motherboards with latest Intel® CoreTM i9/i7/i5/i3 processors of the 12th generation with up to 16 cores. Three GbE ports, two of them with up to 2.5 Gb/s and seven external USB ports including USB-C provide high data throughput and connectivity. Four DIMM sockets with up to 128 GB and optional ECC-RAM ensure sufficient main memory. The equipment with DDR5 UDIMM 4800 memories also provides a significant performance increase for all rackmount systems of the new KISS series V4 ADL. A wide range of internal and hot swappable external memory media enables customized systems for any application.



Especially for the markets of industrial automation, video surveillance and in medical technology, systems are now available that open up a new dimension in graphics applications with their four DisplayPort interfaces. High-performant power supplies are also available for AI and machine learning applications, allowing the installation of high-end GPU cards.



Likewise, the new KISS V4 systems support the highest security standards and allow real-time applications for control tasks in the control cabinet or data consolidation in the local cloud through TSN features.



The KISS product family meets high requirements in extreme environments: Thanks to the effective cooling concept, the rackmount system tolerates ambient temperatures from 0 °C to +50 °C during 24/7 continuous operation. The high shock and vibration resistance also predestines the KISS V4 ADL series for robust industrial applications.



Samples of the KISS 2U V4 ADL systems will be available in December 2022, the 1U and 4U systems can be sampled in Q1/2023.

Further information



For more information please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/produkte/kiss-2u-v4-adl/p176406